Rochelle News-Leader | Volleyball: Lady Hubs outlast Stillman Valley in three sets

ROCHELLE — A 12-3 run near the end of the third set allowed the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity volleyball team to close out a competitive match against Stillman Valley on Thursday.

With senior Addie Friestad on the serve and senior middle Blocker Payton Hale stopping multiple shot attempts at the net, Rochelle surged ahead after gaining a slim lead Midway through the third set, finishing strong in a 22-25, 25-22, 25-13 win over the Cardinals. The Lady Hubs (3-2-3, 0-0 Interstate 8) hung tough on defense, with Hale and sophomore Dempsey Atkinson each totaling 13 digs. Rochelle recorded only five reception errors on 53 attempts.

“We’ve been working hard all week and it feels good to pull out this win, even though we struggled during the beginning,” senior libero Macy Ramos said. “We’ve been working on our defense a lot and it’s been showing during our matches. I think we’ve really improved in that area and I think we’re going to continue getting stronger in that area as the season progresses.”

The Lady Hubs had an opportunity to take the first set, stringing together a 7-1 run in which Ramos recorded two service aces to erase a four-point Stillman Valley lead. The Cardinals excelled at finding the open space, however, using soft touches to keep the Rochelle defense off balance and close the opening set on an 11-6 run that saw the Lady Hubs Burn two timeouts.

Rochelle started strong again in the second set, where Atkinson took the serve and rallied off five service aces to fuel an 8-2 run. Despite two short runs where the Cardinals scored on hitting errors from the Lady Hubs, Rochelle’s front line ultimately came through, with Friestad delivering multiple key kills to seal the set win. Friestad led the offense with 11 kills in the win, while sophomore Taelynn Rodeghero totaled 10 kills. Sophomore Ali Ohlinger dished out 28 assists.

“I think we have a very good team this season and I think we can go very far,” Ramos said. “We have a promising future together. We work together well and we’ve found our Chemistry quickly.”

Rochelle will host the Lady Hub Varsity Invitational this weekend before beginning the Interstate 8 Conference schedule with a home match against Plano on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m