Rochelle News-Leader | Volleyball: Lady Hubs cruise in conference opener

ROCHELLE — Outside hitters Addie Friestad and Taelynn Rodeghero had several strong swings during the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity volleyball team’s match against Plano on Tuesday.

With sophomore setter Ali Ohlinger running the offense, Friestad recorded a team-high nine kills while Rodeghero added three kills from the outside as the Lady Hubs cruised over the Reapers 25-18, 25-13 to start the Interstate 8 Conference schedule. Junior Alivia Henkel added three kills from the right side and Ohlinger dished out 19 assists for the Lady Hubs in the win.

“I thought we played with our own intensity throughout the entire match,” head Coach Molly Sly said. “Our outside hitters were on fire this evening and Ali was getting them the ball. Our back row was passing the ball up with great tempo, which allowed our offense to work quickly.”

Plano took the early lead in the first set, opening the match on a 9-3 run before Rochelle strung together a long rally with senior Payton Hale on the serve, breaking off an 11-2 run to force a Reaper timeout and take control of the match. Hale finished with four kills, two digs, one assist, one block and one ace for the Lady Hubs, who overcame a shaky start on defense behind their senior leaders Hale and Friestad, who scored several key kills throughout the opening set.

“We still have some areas to improve in and I know our best volleyball is still to come,” Sly said. “The girls are coming out with the right spirit and desire and that’s what I’ve loved most about what I’ve seen so far this season. Addie and Payton have been great leaders on the court during matches. They take care of their own business and they’re always checking on the girls.”

A Plano service error allowed the Lady Hubs (7-4-3, 1-0 Interstate 8) to seal the first set. Rochelle asserted herself early in the second set, opening with a 9-3 run that was capped off by an ace from Ohlinger, who totaled three in the match. A flurry of kills from Rodeghero helped the Lady Hubs take a 16-6 lead midway through the second set and force another Reaper timeout.

Leading 19-13, Rochelle closed the second set on a 6-0 run, where senior libero Macy Ramos Aced the Reapers multiple times to finish the match on a high note. Ramos recorded a team-leading five aces for the Lady Hubs, who host Genoa-Kingston on Thursday at 6 pm