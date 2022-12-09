Robinson named Walter Camp Football Foundation All-American

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Texas junior running back Bijan Robinson was named to the Walter Camp All-America First Team, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced on Thursday. Robinson is the first Texas running back to receive first-team All-America honors from the WCFF since Cedric Benson in 2004.

Robinson, a Tucson, Ariz. native, leads the Nation in tandem yards with 1,894 (1,580 rushing, 314 receiving) and is second in total touchdowns (20) while averaging a Big 12-best 131.7 rushing yards and 157.83 all-purpose yards per game. He has nine 100-yard rushing games in the last 10 outings, including a pair of 200-yard efforts, and has rushed for a touchdown in 10 of 12 games this year with multiple rushing touchdowns on five occasions. Robinson has tallied 100 yards from scrimmage 11 times and notched 200-plus yards on three occasions. He has 18 plays (11 rushes, 7 receptions) of 20-plus yards this season, including touchdown runs of 78, 42, 41, 40, 36 and 31 yards. Additionally, he ranks fourth nationally in rushing touchdowns (18), fifth in rushing yards (1,580), all-purpose yards (157.83 ypg) and points scored (120), and sixth in rushing yards per game (131.7), while leading the Big 12 in each category. His 1,580 rushing yards on the year are the seventh-most in a season in program history, while his 18 rushing touchdowns and nine 100-yard rushing games are the fifth-most.

In addition to his selection as a first-team All-American by the WCFF, Robinson has been named the 2022 Doak Walker Award Winner and has been recognized as a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Award and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. Robinson was also named to the All-Big 12 First Team for the second consecutive year and was a unanimous choice in 2022.

This is the 133rd edition of the Walter Camp All-America team, the nation’s oldest college football All-America team. Twenty-six players were selected to the first team by the 131 Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors. In addition, 26 players were selected to the second team.

The All-America Team will be honored at the Walter Camp Weekend, scheduled for March 10-11, 2023 in New Haven, Conn.