Robinson, Franklin, Hart earn All-American volleyball honors

A trio of players on the Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team — Sarah Franklin, Danielle Hart, and Devyn Robinson — have been named American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-Americans, UW Athletics announced on Wednesday.

The 2021 national Champion Badgers wrapped up the 2022 season with a 28-4 record, winning their fourth-straight Big Ten Conference Championship with a 19-1 conference record. In the 2022 NCAA Tournament, UW lost to the Pitt Panthers in the Elite 8, snapping the Badgers’ 21-match winning streak and ending their run of three straight Final Fours.

Redshirt sophomore Sarah Franklin, a 6-foot-4 outside hitter, earns her first All-America honor, leading the Badgers with 3.51 kills per set, which ranked seventh in the Big Ten. She was also named first-team All-Big Ten and AVCA All-Northeast Region this season while earning two Big Ten Player of the Week honors.

A 6-foot-4 middle blocker, Graduate student Danielle Hart earns her first AVCA All-America honor. She ranked fifth in the Nation and fourth in the Big Ten with 1.51 blocks per set. A native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Hart led the team with a .437 hitting percentage, which ranked third in the Big Ten. A 2022 first-team All-Big Ten and AVCA All-Northeast Region selection, Hart also made her mark on the Badger career record list, hitting .362, which ranks fourth all-time, and averaging 1.19 blocks per set, which ranks ninth at UW.

From Ankeny, Iowa, junior Devyn Robinson earns her second All-America Honor after earning third-team honors in 2020. The 6-foot-3 right-side hitter ranked second on the team with 2.69 kills per set while tying for second on the team with a .318 hitting percentage. Robinson had double-figure kills in 16 matches, including a career-high 21 kills in the NCAA Regional final vs. Pittsburgh, and added 1.08 blocks per set, which ranked fourth on the team.

Wisconsin advanced to its 10thth straight NCAA tournament and made it to the Elite Eight round for the fifth-straight season. UW also defeated 12 top-25 teams, more wins over ranked opponents than any other program in the nation.