Robertson to play golf at Guilford College

WALNUT COVE – Being a local college, South Stokes’ Keelan Robertson’s decision to attend Guilford College and play golf was a pretty easy decision for him. He considered Pfeiffer University and other out-of-state colleges inquired, but being close to home was a key factor for him.

“I feel pretty good,” said the senior. “It’s very exciting, but a little nerve racking too. The campus is very simple, they have a pretty good golf team, and it’s close to home. Plus, I have a pretty good Buddy (Larsen Gallimore) that’s going there too. It’s going to be fun.”

Robertson helped the Sauras to the Northwest 1A Golf Conference Championship and tied for third in the regionals last season with fellow league opponent, Elkin.

They finished third in the conference and averaged a 37 on nine holes. Robertson has been All-Conference for two seasons, finished 12th at the 1A West Regionals last year, and tied for fifth place in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) 1A State Championship with a 162 during the two-day event.

“I think he will do great at Guilford,” said Saura Coach Kent Mendenhall. “He has really worked hard on his game and being a local school will be a positive for him. His parents will be close by for support and I think it will work out really well for him.

“He is the type of golfer that could bring excitement to the program and bring in younger golfers. Hopefully, we are expecting a really good year this spring and a lot of times that helps bring other people on board and gets them excited.”

Robertson has been involved with the youth group at The Well Church. They will study Business Administration at the college.

He is the son of Joe and Jennifer Robertson of Walnut Cove.

“We are happy for Keelan,” said his father, Joe. “He is going where he wants to go, and he is close to home. His mother and I like the smaller class sizes and the one-on-one he could get. With smaller classes, you could probably get a better education and it will give him a better opportunity to succeed.”

Guilford College is a member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) and competes at the NCAA Division III level.

