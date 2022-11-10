Robertson adds two for 2023-24

JoJo Robertson

Texas tech Women’s golf head Coachhas announced the additions of Maja Ambroziak and Klara Hurtova.

Both Ambroziak and Hurtova signed their National Letters of Intent as part of signing day and will join the Women’s golf program next fall.

A native of Poland, Ambroziak attended Licem Ogolnoksztalcace in Olsztyn where she played for Coach Darisz Bobinski.

Ambroziak’s career highlights include winning the 2022 Polish Junior Matchplay event and the 2020 and 2021 Polish Junior Championship.

Ambroziak also finished second three-times (2020, 2021 and 2022) at the Polish Woman’s Championship and played for Team Poland at the 2022 Women’s Golf World Amateur Team Championship at Le Golf national this past summer.

In her Amateur career, Ambroziak has recorded five total wins and 13 top-10 finishes. The Polish player has climbed to as high as 487 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Tech’s second signee, Hurtova, will head to Lubbock next fall after a similarly successful junior career in the Czech Republic. Currently ranked inside the top-700 of the World Amateur Golf Rankings, Hurtova has recorded a pair of wins in her junior career and seven total top-10 finishes.

Hurtova played in both the 2021 and 2022 European Girls’ Team Championship. At the 2022 event in Iceland, Hurtova helped lead Team Czech to a top-five finish.

Both Ambroziak and Hurtova will enroll at Texas Tech in August as true freshman.

Robertson and the Women’s golf program return to action in early February for the Columbia Classic in sunny Melbourne.

HEAD COACH JOJO ROBERTSON:

“Texas Tech Women’s Golf just got better today. We are very excited to welcome Klara and Maja to our team. They will both be a great additions to our program. Their experience, attitude, personality, and competitive spirit will fit in well here at Texas Tech!”