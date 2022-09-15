Roberts Scores as Men’s Soccer Drops Non-Conference Match to Swarthmore
SWARTHMORE, Pa. (9/14/22) – Rain Roberts scored the Lone goal as the Kean University men’s soccer team dropped a non-conference contest to Swarthmore College, 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon.
Brandon Cramblit scored the game-winner for the Garnets who improved to 4-1 overall. Nico Ibanez notched an assist for the Cougars who fell to 2-1-1 overall.
After Swarthmore opened the scoring in the afternoon with a goal in the 13thth minute, Roberts notched the equalizer in the 31stSt minute. The sophomore played an Ibanez through ball, Flew passed two Defenders and beat the keeper one-on-one.
In the second half, the Garnets tallied the eventual game-winner in the 68thth minute. Kean couldn’t find another equalizer as the Cougars were held to just four shots in the second stanza.
Isaac Guerrero, Kelvin Gyamfi, Erick Chicasand Ibanez all recorded a shot. Dominic Ridge made four saves in 90 minutes of work.
Head Coach Peter-John Falloon and the Cougars will return to action on Saturday, September, 17thhosting the Cougars of Misericordia University at 4:00 pm