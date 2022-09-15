Roberts Scores as Men’s Soccer Drops Non-Conference Match to Swarthmore

Next Game: Misericordia University 9/17/2022 | 4:00 P.M Sept. 17 (Sat) / 4:00 PM Misericordia University History

SWARTHMORE, Pa. (9/14/22) – Rain Roberts scored the Lone goal as the Kean University men’s soccer team dropped a non-conference contest to Swarthmore College, 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon.

Brandon Cramblit scored the game-winner for the Garnets who improved to 4-1 overall. Nico Ibanez notched an assist for the Cougars who fell to 2-1-1 overall.

After Swarthmore opened the scoring in the afternoon with a goal in the 13thth minute, Roberts notched the equalizer in the 31stSt minute. The sophomore played an Ibanez through ball, Flew passed two Defenders and beat the keeper one-on-one.

In the second half, the Garnets tallied the eventual game-winner in the 68thth minute. Kean couldn’t find another equalizer as the Cougars were held to just four shots in the second stanza.

Isaac Guerrero , Kelvin Gyamfi , Erick Chicas and Ibanez all recorded a shot. Dominic Ridge made four saves in 90 minutes of work.