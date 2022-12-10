Robert Williams, Al Horford Won’t Play In NBA Finals Rematch Vs. Warriors

There was much speculation that Boston Celtics center Robert Williams could make his season debut Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors.

To be fair, Williams didn’t completely rule it out after throwing down alley-oops in practice Friday ahead of the NBA Finals rematch, and describing himself as “day-to-day” as he works his way back from an arthroscopic procedure he had on his left knee in late September.

But Celtics fans will have to continue to wait for the return of Williams.

Boston officially ruled out the defensive difference-maker against the Warriors, and the Celtics will be without Al Horford for a second straight game as he’s in health and safety protocols.

Williams reportedly has been targeting a return around Christmas, and it doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility he could see game action for the first time this season when the Celtics close out their West Coast road trip with back-to-back contests against the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

“Like I said, just day-to-day stuff, you know testing out different things, re-testing things,” Williams told Reporters is what he needs to do to play, per NBC Sports Boston. “Trying to get right.”

While Williams said he has checked off “many” of the boxes needed to come back, Celtics interim head Coach Joe Mazzulla said the Celtics want to make sure he’s completely comfortable in a couple of different regards.