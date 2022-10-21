Robert Quinn Addresses the Rumors Surrounding Him Ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline

Even though we seem close to reaching Obsessive Robert Quinn Trade Watch levels, we might not get all the way there.

Earlier in the week, a report from the Washington Post’s Jason La Canfora had the Bears shopping Quinn in trade talks with the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline approaching. This report comes off the heels of offseason reporting from La Canfora, who heard Quinn was wanting out of Chicago. But in speaking with the Sun-Times’ Jason Lieser on Thursday, Quinn brought some clarity to the situation.

Lieser shares the money quote below:

Bears Robert Quinn: “People like stories. I’m not walking into this building thinking about being somewhere else. I don’t want to walk in being a fake, acting like I want to be here but really I don’t. I ‘m here and I’m as happy as I can be.”https://t.co/0ZHaq0jNkk — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) October 20, 2022

This marks the latest occasion in which Quinn has had to address trade rumors. And as was the case back in July when Quinn said he wants to stick around and expects to be in Chicago, it doesn’t feel as if Quinn is pushing his way out the door. This doesn’t look like a situation similar to what is happening with Jets receivers Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims.

But this might be one of those situations where Quinn’s feelings aren’t necessarily taken into consideration. Quinn doesn’t have a no-trade clause in his deal. The regime that brought him in to be a missing piece of the puzzle is gone. And the team is currently battling a three-game losing streak and a 2-4 start. In other words, you can understand why someone with Quinn’s résumé as a pass-rusher is on the trade block — even if he isn’t keen on being dealt.

I wonder if there is a happy medium to be struck here. Quinn comes off as being OK in the role he is currently in. However, needing to qualify your happiness with “I’m as happy as I can be” suggests that he could be happier (perhaps somewhere else). Quinn isn’t likely to be at the peak of his powers when the Bears open their next competitive window. Chicago could ship him to a contending team that is better off using his pass-rushing prowess. And in doing so, aid in Ryan Poles’ efforts to rebuild this roster. All while possibly getting Quinn in a place where he is happy — without needing the qualifier. In the end, it’s something else for us to keep tabs on ahead of the NFL’s trading deadline, which is 12 days away.