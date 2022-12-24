Robert Moses State Park Golf Course is the perfect summer stop

The par-3 course at Robert Moses State Park is the perfect setting on a summer day. Tim Reilly

At GOLF.com, our hobby is also our job. That means, just like you, we spend much of the year teeing it up high, swinging hard and trying to avoid double bogeys. But some courses we stumble upon are simply more memorable than others. Here, for the second straight year, we unveil our favorite public courses we played in 2022.

As I looked back on all the scores I posted this year in my MGA app, I realized how fortunate I was to play a lot of great courses across the country. But the more I scrolled, the more I realized my favorite public course I played this year wouldn’t be found here. I rarely ever keep score when I play this course. Robert Moses Start Park Pitch and Putt Course was the site of some of the most fun golf I played in 2022.

Tucked away at the western end of Robert Moses Field 2 beach is an Atlantic Ocean Oasis for Golfers of all ages and skill levels. The course weaves through dunes and natural vegetation. There are sightlines of the Great South Bay and Atlantic Ocean, and as many deer roaming the property as there are golfers. If you’re eager to be surrounded by deer, play in the early morning or twilight hours, and you’ll have plenty of company.

This is a no-frills kinda place. There’s a singular tee mat and bench on every hole. Everyone hits from the same spot. The yardages range from 60-110 yards, so there’s no need for more than a handful of clubs. This 18-hole layout puts you practically on the beach at times, and completely away from society at others. The grass is shaggy, and your home carpet is likely to be faster than the greens. But you won’t find this kind of fun at home.

Robert Moses pitch and putt weaves between the dunes, provides Great South Bay views and you’re steps away from the beach when you’re done 👌 pic.twitter.com/sHn7RMirdP — Tim Reilly (@LifeOfTimReilly) July 25, 2021

I can’t think of a more ideal Long Island summer day than golf and the beach. Why not do both just steps away from each other? Have a little fun in the sun, go play 18 holes, and then rinse off with a dip in the Atlantic to cap off your day. How can you beat that?

There’s an inviting vibe here. Wear your swimsuit. Wear flip-flops or no shoes at all. No one is going to judge you about putting shoes on in the parking lot. In fact, a lot of people end up ditching their flip-flops and playing barefoot. Keep your swimsuit on and feel like the SB2K boys on the course for a day.

If you have kids or are with a new golfer, I can’t think of a better place to learn the game. The holes are beginner friendly, and the setting alone should keep their interest. And if at any point they’ve had enough golf, pivot and head back to the beach. It’s great to have a Plan B so readily accessible, which also happens to be one of the best beaches on Long Island.

My wife has recently taken to the game, and Robert Moses Golf Course, along with Sumpwam’s Creek par-3 course in Babylon Village, has become our new go-to date spots. While lost balls come easy at Robert Moses Golf Course, it’s also easy to find them. She’s mastered the art of leaving the course with more balls than she started with despite errant shots.

The trip to Robert Moses is one of those drives you actually enjoy making. Positioned just off Ocean Parkway, it’s my favorite road on Long Island. It’s hard not to get excited with the bay on one side and the ocean on the other. Depending on which direction you come from, you may even have to cross over a pair of bridges that will widen your eyes to the area’s natural beauty.

Robert Moses is a New York State Park and Residents can access it with an Empire Pass, like all other state parks. For non-Empire Pass holders and non-residents, there is an $8-$10 car entry fee to the park. This will give you access to the beach at no additional charge. Green fees will cost you only $11, and Seniors play for $8. If you need to rent clubs, they are available for $2.

You won’t find a better bang for your buck than Robert Moses State Park Pitch and Putt.

Take a scenic ride to Robert Moses Field 2 beach next summer. Pack your beach chair and a few clubs. You can thank me later.

