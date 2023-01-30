Robert Maxie named the football head Coach at Baldwin Park – Pasadena Star News

Robert Maxie, a successful Offensive Coordinator who helped Arcadia’s football team play for a CIF Southern Section Division 8 Championship in 2018 and then helped guide Pasadena to three straight Pacific League titles, is looking forward to finally being the man in charge.

Maxie was named the head coach for Baldwin Park’s football team Monday.

Maxie, a Graduate of Marshall Fundamental in Pasadena, also had stints as an Assistant Coach at La Salle and Cathedral. Maxie has been a well-known Assistant in the San Gabriel Valley for a while, and attracting Talent is something he is known for.

During Maxie’s most recent stops, at Arcadia and Pasadena, both schools had key impact transfers who helped turn the programs around.

“I’m excited to do something that I always wanted to do, to lead a program,” said Maxie, who was at Baldwin Park on Monday, ready to get started in his new role. “Once I got into coaching, I wanted to continue to move up and grow. I have had great Mentors like (former Arcadia coach) Andrew Policky, (former Pasadena Coach Dejuan) Shamburger, and many others who have helped me grow. I’m going to take what I learned from everyone to help me be successful.”

Maxie replaces Ibis Aguilar, who led the Braves to the CIF-SS Division 10 semifinals and their third straight league title this past season.

Aguilar Resigned after the season with a statement about his frustration at Baldwin Park, saying in part, “the continued sabotage from one on-campus individual and his Twitter sidekick, in particular, was more than I could continue to endure.”

Maxie said he isn’t focused on the reasons for Aguilar’s departure, but he recognizes he left the program in good shape.

“This is not a rebuild, I’m hoping to keep the winning tradition going,” Maxie said. “We want to build on what they’ve done of late and keep taking steps toward the main goals, which is to win a CIF championship.”

I hate to leave the city but I gotta do the overtime ✌🏾 @SGVNSports @James_Escarcega @tspeterson40 pic.twitter.com/JSb9jeNwVc — Coach Maxie (@Coach_Maxie626) January 25, 2023

Last week, Maxie posted on social media about his departure from Pasadena, saying, “unfortunately, I will be stepping away from PHS to look at better opportunities that will value and appreciate not just me, but my family.”

Later in the week, DeJuan Shamburger resigned as head coach at Pasadena.

Shamburger and Maxie felt they took the Bulldogs program to heights it hadn’t reached in decades, but they complained about a lack of support from the Pasadena Unified School District and the school, which ultimately led to both leaving.

“It is what it is,” Maxie said. “What we did at Pasadena was special, and Shamburger deserved a lot better. But I’m happy for my opportunity at Baldwin Park. The support from the school and the administration has been great and I look forward to getting to work, putting a staff together, and seeing what we can do.”