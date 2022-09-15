Robert Horry Reveals He Was The First NBA Player To Record 100 Blocks, 100 Steals, And 100 Threes In A Season, Mistakenly Said Dirk Nowitzki Did It Next

Robert Horry is the definition of a ‘winner’ in the modern era of NBA basketball. The power forward was one of the early innovators of the 3-and-D role on the court, as Horry was a big man with a beautiful shooting stroke, hitting some amazing game-winners in his career. At the same time, he had active hands to force steals and the ability to roam and block shots.

The 7-time champion used this skill-set to put up a unique stat total at the end of the 1995-96 NBA season. Horry ended the season with 109 blocks, 116 steals, and 149 made three-pointers. He was telling the story about creating this NBA milestone but mistakenly said the next person to do it was Dirk Nowitzki.

“Blocking someone’s shot is almost like dunking on someone. You can talk so much trash and I love playing defense. I don’t think people understand the defense I used to bring to the table in my first 4 years where I had to be a small forward so I could roam and block shots. I always like to tell people that I was the first guy in the NBA to have 100 blocks, 100 steals, and 100 three-pointers in a season, so take that… The next person to do it was Dirk Nowitzki, so it’s nice to say that I was the first.”

Nowitzki came close to this honor several times in his career but missed out. He was short by 8 steals and 1 three in 2003-04 and missed it again by 9 threes and 3 blocks in 2004-05. The closest he came was in 2005-06, where he was short by just 3 steals.

Who Are The Players Since Robert Horry To Achieve This Statistic?

Since Horry, only 4 other players have been able to manage this feat, very impressive considering the rise of 3-and-D forwards in the league.

Rasheed Wallace achieved it for the Portland Trailblazers in 2001-02, Shawn Marion did it for the Suns in 2004-05, Kevin Durant did it with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012-13, and the latest person to do this was Draymond Green in 2015-16.

This is a statline many future wings could aspire for. Shooting is on a constant rise in the NBA. An Athletic forward like Marion or a defensive-minded forward like Green could reappear in the current NBA or in the future to achieve this statistic.