Robert Horry ejected from HS basketball game after heckling refs

Former NBA player Robert Horry was ejected from his son’s high school basketball game on Friday night after yelling from the stands at the referees, according to a video posted to the TMZ website.

Horry, who won seven Championships in the NBA and was known by his nickname Big Shot Bob while playing, got some shots in at the official as he was getting ejected from the Harvard-Westlake game against St. Francis (La Canada, Calif.) . The video shows him yelling “You suck” at the referees, and when a security officer approaches and appears to be looking at Horry, the former NBA player says “Hey ref, you talking about me? You suck.”

They walked down the bleachers and got a few more words in to the referee before walking towards the gym exit and pausing to talk to the Harvard-Westlake coach.

Here’s the full video released by TMZ.

According to the outlet, Horry was mad after his son, 6-foot-3 guard Christian Horry, got called for his fourth foul. Harvard-Westlake went on to win 68-55.

He has since taken to twitter to offer an apology:

The passion I have for basketball goes beyond words..words got me tossed out my son’s game. Emotions are a part of sports & always will be whether you play or a fan, I’ve been both. Respect the game & all those involved, yes. Basketball unifies in many ways. — Robert Horry (@RKHorry) January 28, 2023

The Wolverines, who have a record of 26-1, are one of the best teams not just in California but in the country. They were ranked No. 10 in the Super 25 this week.

More:

2023 McDonald’s All-American rosters Revealed

Watch high school sports live or on-demand on the NFHS Network

Related