Robert Griffin III Picks Miami Dolphins as NFL’s Best Team

Three weeks into the NFL season, Robert Griffin III is planting his flag with a strong opinion.

He says the Dolphins are the best team in the league right now.

The former NFL quarterback and current ESPN Analyst tweeted his thoughts after Miami’s nail-biting win over the Bills on Sunday afternoon. After the Dolphins held off a late-game comeback attempt from their division rivals, Griffin seemed confident in choosing the 3–0 AFC East leaders as the top Squad in the league through Week 3.

Miami might seem like a surprising pick after an offseason of uncertainty. But given the club’s hot start, it’s hard to dismiss Griffin’s selection. Prior to beating Buffalo 21–19 on Sunday, the Dolphins rattled off wins against the Ravens and Patriots.

Miami’s three wins have been particularly impressive because they’ve each come about in a different way. After the defense stifled New England in a season-opening 20–7 win, Tua Tagovailoa threw six touchdowns to win on the road in Baltimore in a 42–38 shootout. Against the Bills, the Dolphins trailed 17–14 in the fourth quarter before taking the lead on a Chase Edmonds touchdown run.

Coming into the 2022 season, doubts about Tagovailoa and first-year head Coach Mike McDaniel were plentiful. But after three games, it seems as if the Dolphins have constructed a legitimate playoff contender.

Miami will get another chance to prove its mettle on Thursday night, when the team travels to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals at 8:15 pm ET.

More Extra Mustard:

All Dolphins: Wednesday Dolphins Notebook: Another Award for Tua, Phillips and Miller, Tight Ends, and More

For more Miami Dolphins coverage, go to All Dolphins.