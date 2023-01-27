Robby Fabbri’s OT goal lifts Detroit Red Wings to 4-3 win at Montreal

MONTREAL — For all they did to make their dads cheer, the Detroit Red Wings made it difficult on themselves.

It began well enough Thursday at Center Bell when the Wings built an early lead on the Montreal Canadiens, but neither the first nor the second nor the third one built much momentum. It wasn’t until halfway through overtime that Robby Fabbri secured a celebration, ending it at 4-3.

It’s the second straight game the Wings have won in overtime.

Michael Rasmussen, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sundqvist scored through two periods, but the Wings also let a 5 foot 9 seventh-round draft pick look like a superstar in that stretch. Ville Husso faced just 23 shots, but he made a couple of acrobatic saves on Kirby Dach and Mike Hoffman when the Habs got a power play with 64 seconds to play. Rasmussen amended for his penalty, which left the Wings shorthanded in the first 56 seconds of overtime, when he set up Fabbri at 2:36.

CAPTAIN SEZ:Dylan Larkin: ‘No hard feelings’ over contract talks with Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings' Robby Fabbri (14) scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (34) during overtime action at the Bell Center in Montreal on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

Moritz Seider Assisted on the Wings’ last three goals to earn career multipoint game No. 13, putting him one shy of Nicklas Lidstrom for second-most by a Wings defenseman aged 21 or younger. (Seider turns 22 in April.)

It was the first stop on the dads trip, which continues Friday at the New York Islanders.

Manage and mismanage

Rasmussen took advantage of a bad pass attempt by Josh Anderson to intercept the puck early in the first period, went around defender Mike Matheson and popped a wrist shot behind Jake Allen. It was more of the good work Rasmussen has put in this season, and a continuation of his rave performance two nights earlier against the San Jose Sharks. Alas, the Wings mismanaged the puck soon after, with Ben Chiarot rushing a pass that Pius Suter fumbled and enabled Habs fourth-liner Michael Pezzetta to make it 1-1, at 5:54 of the first period.

