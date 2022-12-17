Robbinsville boys basketball shows resiliency in season-opening win at Hamilton West – Trentonian

HAMILTON — Opening night in high school basketball can be a unique test of perseverance as teams navigate emotions, feel out each of their opponent’s tendencies and make adjustments.

Robbinsville gave a prime example of how to pass that test in their 51-46 comeback win Friday night at Hamilton West.

Down eight points in less than four minutes? Struggling to guard the paint and rebound against an athletic, long team? No problem for the Ravens, who absorbed the Hornets’ best Punch and delivered the Fatal Blow in the second half to win a highly competitive game that had seven ties and 12 lead changes.

“They’re a really good team. You can see that game was just back and forth,” junior guard Luke Billings said. “I think at the end of the day, we kind of pulled it out at the end just because of our Chemistry — playing together for so long. We were just moving the ball as well as possible, we got open shots, we passed the ball when we needed to and played good defense.”

Billings (13 points), Evan Bunnell (12 points) and Tyler Handy (10 points) all scored double figures and made key plays as the leaders of a talented junior class with varsity experience.

After graduating Seniors who were part of two 20-win seasons in three years, the Ravens want to build on the program’s new standard of excellence.

“They take a lot of pride in it. They were a big part of it,” Coach Conor Hayes said. “(Senior Pat) Kapp was our x-factor, Luke was a Second Team all-conference guy, Ty was our point guard and dealt with injury. They take a lot of pride. A lot of them have older siblings that have come through here. They know that we’ve gotten to this point, and it’s their job not only to maintain it but to push it forward because we didn’t reach our Ultimate goals last year.”

It showed Friday with their communication and unselfish play as they overcame what Hayes described as early jitters in the opener against a traditionally tough opponent in the Colonial Valley Conference.

“What we were talking about the last few days and in the locker room before is like, whether we win, whether we lose, we’ve got a young group,” Hayes said. “We’ve got to focus on the process, and I think you saw a little bit of that in the first half. Just not executing what we said defensively we want to execute, gave up some free, easy buckets. We cleaned it up in the second half, kind of took those easy buckets away from them and that really helped us moving forward.”

Robbinsville’s first jolt of momentum came late in the first quarter with two huge plays. Handy fired a pass to Billings on the baseline, and Billings finished inside with a reverse layup. Less than a minute later, Handy grabbed a Steal and lobbed it to Billings for another Crafty layup as time expired, tying the game at 12 and firing up the Ravens on the bench.

Down five points at halftime, Robbinsville rallied to take a 29-28 lead on Bunnell’s layup with 5:30 left in the third quarter. Bunnell also stepped out and connected on a 3-pointer and went Underneath for a reverse in that quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Matt Boss converted his second 3-pointer and Handy put Robbinsville in front for good, 43-42, with a fastbreak layup. Billings then Assisted Bunnell’s floater in the lane to give the Ravens a three-point cushion with 4:25 remaining as they steadily pulled away.

“Coach Hayes, he really makes us grind in practices. I feel like that’s really where it starts,” Billings said. “All of us are pretty much best friends, we’ve grown up playing together, and I think that helps a lot. They’ve all had great preseasons so far. I mean, Evan is just super athletic, finishing at the rim. Everything didn’t fall for him tonight, but he’s still making really good attacks.”

Hamilton’s go-to players were 6-foot-4 point guard Hyshon Cannon, an Ewing transfer, and 6-foot-3 forward Devyn Wright-Myles, a Trenton Catholic transfer, who combined for 26 points and were forceful in the paint with their rebounding and passing.

Hayes said he watched the Hornets’ three scrimmages on video and knew their length would be a challenge. But he prepared his team to communicate against their half-court sets. Billings (6-foot-3), Kapp (6-foot-3) and Bunnell (6-foot-2) stood tall in the second half by contesting and blocking shots to fuel opportunities in transition.

“I think a focal point in our practices recently was kind of stay on our feet, don’t jump with them,” Billings said. “Almost everyone on the court for them is very athletic. If they get you up in the air they’re gonna finish around you and get cheap fouls that way, too. That way we stay out of foul trouble, get more blocks, charges even and more rebounds.”

On the other end of the floor, Robbinsville wore Hamilton down with its slip screens and motion to create good looks in the paint. The result was a 30-20 scoring differential in the final two quarters — which is a solid way to start the season on the road.

“The last several years we’ve played them it’s been a really exciting, competitive, tough game,” Hayes said. “It’s high school basketball. There’s nerves, there’s some jitters and I’m glad we were able to get on the same page defensively at Halftime and then settle down and just play ball.”

ROBBINSVILLE (51)

T. Bunnell 1-0-2, Boss 2-0-6, Billings 5-2-13, Kapp 3-0-6, E. Bunnell 4-2-12, Handy 5-0-10, Saunders 1-0 -2.

Totals— 21-4-51.

HAMILTON (46)

Wright-Myles 7-0-14, H. Cannon 5-2-12, W. Cannon 1-0-2, Lott 3-4-12, Boufford 1-2-4, Barber 1-0-2.

Totals— 18-8-46.

Robbinsville (1-0) 12 9 17 13 — 51

Hamilton (0-1) 12 14 10 10 — 46

3-point goals: Boss 2, Billings, E. Bunnell (R), Lott 2 (H).