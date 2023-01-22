Robbie Gould career earnings: How much money the 49ers kicker has made during his 18-year NFL career

Robbie Gould may not grab the same headlines as Legends Adam Vinatieri or Justin Tucker, but he’s quietly starting to rank among the most reliable kickers in NFL history.

That reliability was on display in the 49ers’ wild-card playoff win over the Seahawks, when Gould accounted for 15 points on four field goals and three extra points. Gould has never missed a kick in his playoff career, and he’s just a year removed from eliminating the Packers with a game-winning field goal in frigid temperatures.

With the 49ers well-positioned for a run to the Super Bowl, Gould has a chance to shine as an Elder Statesman on one of the NFL’s best teams.

Here’s all you need to know about Gould’s career earnings across his long and lucrative NFL career.

Robbie Gould career earnings

Gould has made $47.8 million across his 18 NFL seasons, almost half of which has come from the 49ers.

Despite spending only six seasons in San Francisco, Gould made $22.5 million with the 49ers, including $4 million this season.

According to Spotrac, Gould ranks third all-time in career earnings by a kicker, trailing only Sebastian Janikowski and Vinatieri. Gould is only about $5.5 million behind Janikowski, so the pending free agent is in line to set the record in another year or two.

How old is Robbie Gould?

Gould is 40 years old and ranks as the fourth-oldest active NFL player. They trail only Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, Cowboys OT Jason Peters, and Cardinals P Andy Lee.

Despite being one of the league’s oldest players, there’s no reason to believe Gould is close to slowing down. Kickers tend to age gracefully – Vinatieri turned 47 at the end of his final season – and Gould is coming off another solid season with the 49ers.

While he’ll be a free agent in the spring, it would be surprising if the 49ers didn’t show interest in bringing him back.

Robbie Gould stats

Gould ranks eighth all-time with an 86.5 percent success rate on field goals. Several young, currently active Kickers are ahead of him on the all-time list, so it’s still possible that some of them fall below Gould when all is said and done.

Gould also ranks eighth all-time with 447 career field goals, behind some of the all-time greats of the position. He’s only 25 field goals shy of moving to sixth all-time, which is attainable next season considering he made 27 field goals this past season.

Most important of all, Gould has never missed a kick in the playoffs. Not one. He’s a perfect 25-of-25 on field goals and 37-of-37 on extra points in his career, which is an interesting parallel against Cowboys kicker Brett Maher who missed four extra point attempts in the wild-card round.

In 2022, Gould was 27-of-32 on field goal attempts and 50-of-51 on extra point attempts.