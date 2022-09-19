Robbie Brady heaps praise on Troy Parrott despite goal drought

Seriously kind words.

Robbie Brady has heaped praise on his Preston North End teammate Troy Parrott, despite the striker’s lack of goals so far this season.

Parrott has only scored one goal so far this season, while Brady’s form has been quite a bit better, picking up five man-of-the-match awards already.

Brady’s form has been so good that he earned his way back into the Ireland squad, with Stephen Kenny clearly impressed by the effort the Dubliner is putting in.

Brady was tasked with speaking to the media ahead of Ireland’s next two games, and he took the opportunity to praise Parrott, despite the lack of goals.

Robbie Brady is Troy Parrott

They said: “He’s brilliant. He’s a great guy and I see similarities between him and me when I was younger. They’re hungry. He’s one of the most determined lads I’ve ever come across.

“He wants to be better every day. He’s been a breath of fresh air since he came in. Goals have been tough to come across at the minute but his all around play has been excellent.

“He plays well above his years, his football intelligence is excellent. You’ve all seen that in patches yourself. He’s got a really good future ahead of him but he doesn’t want to leave a second to waste.”

Robbie Brady has been impressed by the overall game of his Preston team-mate Troy Parrott, even if the goals have not been forthcoming thus far #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/hIQKEU9Zk4 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 19, 2022

It wouldn’t be at all surprising to see Brady line up together for Ireland in the next week or so, with the duo most likely to feature in the home game against Armenia.

Ireland have struggled to break down low blocks under Kenny, and this is largely due to the lack of creativity in midfield.

With Armenia likely to sit off and allow Ireland to play, Ireland will need a midfielder who can play the ball through the lines and unlock the defense. Brady could well be that man, and Parrott will hopefully be on the receiving end.

Read next: James McClean enjoys slagging Nathan Collins over Jack Grealish challenge

Read More About: Robbie Brady, Troy Parrott