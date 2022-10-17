Rob Reynolds | Low-Residency MFA in Interdisciplinary Arts

Summary

Rob Reynolds is a Los Angeles-based artist. Working in painting, sculpture, sound and video, AR, his recent projects investigate climate and perception.

He has exhibited his artwork and public projects widely, with Solo projects in 2023 at Mignoni Gallery, NYC; Transformations of the Human, Berkeley; and past exhibitions including Overview, a Solo show at Anthony Meier Fine Arts, San Francisco; Emergency on Planet Earth, UTA Artists Space, Los Angeles; Meanwhile, a four channel video installation on Sunset Blvd. billboards in Los Angeles; Vanishing Point at LAXART, and Just Add Water at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles. His work is held in numerous public and private collections, including LACMA, Brown University, LAXART, and the RISD Museum. Rob was recently a Berggruen Institute Artist Fellow. He views teaching as an integral part of his overall practice, instructing seminars in studio practice and critical theory at the University of Nevada MFA Interdisciplinary Art program, and has taught and lectured at Brown, USC, UCLA, and Harvard. He is a Graduate of Brown University (Art and Semiotics 90′) and The Whitney Museum Independent Study Program (92′).