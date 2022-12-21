Rob Gronkowski’s Cryptic Tweet Has NFL Fans Wondering His Next Move

Could Rob Gronkowski end his retirement?

Based on his most recent tweet, the Cryptic message has some NFL fans wondering about his next move. The star tight end tweeted, “I’m kinda bored,” and after nearly half an hour after posting the message, it garnered more than 260 retweets, over 400 quote tweets and thousands of likes.

It wouldn’t be the first time Gronkowski ended his retirement early, if he did decide to do so. The tight end stepped away from the game in 2019 after spending his entire professional career with New England, but he returned in 2020 to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

In June, Gronkowski announced his second retirement, saying in an Instagram post at the time, “I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.”

They went on to say in July that even if Brady came calling to return to football, Gronkowski would say no. “I’m done with football. Love the game. Love the game. And definitely Blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me,” Gronkowski said at an event in Boston on Tuesday, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “But done with football and stepping my feet into the business world and the business ventures. Just seeing what’s out there and where I can, you know, find my place.”

However, it sharply contrasted what his agent told The MMQB’s Albert Breer shortly after Gronkowski’s retirement announcement. Drew Rosenhaus said he wouldn’t be surprised if the tight end returned in the middle of the 2022 campaign. Even his girlfriend felt the retirement isn’t a permanent one.

Camille Kostek spoke exclusively with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit prior to the runway show at W South Beach in Miami in July and likened Gronkowski’s move to one Brady also made. The legendary quarterback retired and then proceeded to unretire in a short span.

“I am an honest lady, and honestly, in my heart, I didn’t feel like this one is a forever one. So, I think maybe he’ll come back again,” Kostek said during Miami Swim Week. “I feel like him and Tom are just having fun like, ‘Retired, not retired, retired, not retired.’”

Whether or not he returns remains unknown, but Gronkowski has caused quite the stir on social media fans as the regular season begins to wind down.