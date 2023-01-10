Rob Gronkowski to Star in Live Commercial During Super Bowl LVII

Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski will put his football cleats back on for this year’s Super Bowl, but not for the reason that some fans may think.

The four-time Super Bowl Champion is teaming up with FanDuel for the company’s first Super Bowl commercial, but this one will be filmed live on Sunday, Feb. 12. In the commercial, Gronkowski will attempt a field goal at an unknown distance. If he makes it, FanDuel bettors will split a prize pool of $10 million in free bets.

“Everyone knows that I love throwing myself into fun, love trying out new ideas,” Gronkowski said, via the Associated Press. “Obviously, I can catch a football. … Why not try to kick a field goal? And on top of it, I was punt, pass and kick Champion in the western New York region when I was growing up, as well. So I love kicking field goals. I used to practice all the time.”

