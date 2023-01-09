Rob Gronkowski sets to attempt field goal during live Super Bowl LVII commercial

After retiring for a second time in 2022, four-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski is making his return to the football field for the upcoming Super Bowl — sort of. He won’t be after his fifth Championship ring, but the former New England and Tampa Bay player will feel the pressure as he attempts a field goal on Feb. 12 as part of a live commercial for FanDuel during the Super Bowl

“Our first-ever Super Bowl commercial will be more than just a television spot – it will create a moment that will bring fans together, and give them something to collectively cheer for,” said FanDuel Executive Vice President of Marketing Andrew Sneyd in the press release. “It’s an unprecedented field goal attempt on live TV…so anything can happen.”

It’s unclear how long the field goal attempt will be, but it will take place in Arizona, and if Gronkowski is successful, those who place a Super Bowl bet of $5 or more on FanDuel will win a share of $10 million in free bets. This is part of an ad campaign called “Kick of Destiny,” which will also include Gronkowski’s journey through the NFL Playoffs while he trains with legendary NFL kicker Adam Vinatieri, a three-time All-Pro whose 599 career field goals are most in the league history.

Through his 11 seasons in the NFL, Gronkowski registered 621 catches for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns in the regular season, as well as 98 receptions for 1,389 yards and 15 touchdowns in the postseason. Although he was not an NFL kicker, Gronkowski seems confident that he can succeed with the cameras rolling.

“Everyone knows that I love throwing myself into fun, love trying out new ideas,” Gronkowski told The Associated Press. “Obviously, I can catch a football. … Why not try to kick a field goal? And on top of it, I was punt, pass and kick Champion in the western New York region when I was growing up, as well. So I love kicking field goals. I used to practice all the time. This is an opportunity to help my fans out there to win $10 million in free bets, which is mind-blowing.”