Rob Gronkowski Sets Record Straight On Potential NFL Return

Rob Gronkowski caused quite the stir with a recent tweet, forcing him to eventually set the record straight on his thoughts about a potential return to the NFL.

Gronkowski decided to light Twitter on fire on Dec. 21, tweeting out that he was “bored.” In what was the lock of the century, that tweet ended up being connected to a brand deal for the retired tight end and had nothing to do with a possible return to the NFL.

That didn’t stop people from talking about a potential return for the 33-year-old, however. Due to the bevy of Rumors to crop up since the tweet, Gronkowski was forced to address his feelings is an NFL return with Kay Adams on “Up & Adams.”

“I don’t really have an itch to go back,” Gronkowski told Adams, via Twitter video. “If I did, I’m sure I would have gone back already instead of Week 17 after a blizzard. … I’m not really prepared to go back right now, either. My mindset, mentally or physically, I’m not prepared at all.

“… So no, I don’t have that itch at all to go out there and play that game of football.”

There you have it, straight from Gronk’s mouth. A football return doesn’t seem to be on the horizon any time soon.

That doesn’t mean he’s done altogether, though. Gronkowski took a year off in 2019 before returning in 2020 to help lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title. In two seasons with Tampa, Gronkowski caught 117 passes for 1,651 yards and 16 touchdowns across 34 total games.