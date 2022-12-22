Rob Gronkowski Says an NFL Team Is Trying to Woo Him With Offer of No. 69 Jersey

The prospect of Rob Gronkowski returning to the football field has gained steam in the past couple of days after the future Hall of Famer posted a Cryptic tweet that hinted at a possible openness to come out of retirement. Since then, Gronkowski says two teams have reached out to him, and at least one franchise has gotten creative with its recruiting pitch.

Speaking as a guest on the Up & Adams show, Gronkowski said that a team sent him a photo of himself wearing a jersey with No. 69 is it, a nod to Gronkowski’s famously juvenile sense of humor. True to form, Gronkowski said the tactic almost worked.

