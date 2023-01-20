Rob Gronkowski Reveals Why There’s a ‘Slim Chance’ of Him Unretiring

Since retiring from the NFL for a second time last June, Rob Gronkowski has yet to escape speculation regarding a possible return for a 12th season. And, while his supporters may continue holding out hope for a little longer, Gronk appears dead set on staying away from the game for good.

The former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end addressed the idea of ​​possibly coming out of retirement on Thursday during a media tour where he was promoting his partnership with USAA, where he admitted that he viewed himself as retired, according to ESPN. Gronkowski also stated that he never seriously considered returning for the 2022 season before labeling the chances of a future NFL return as “very slim.”

