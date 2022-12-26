Rob Gronkowski Opens Door to Returning to NFL in 2023 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers | BucsGameday

Buzz has been rising surrounding future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski’s return to football over the past week. There are plenty of teams around the league who could utilize his services, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are still alive in the playoff race after an overtime win against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday night.

Well, to start off the week, we learned some good news and bad news. To start off, Gronkowski is indeed evaluating a return to the NFL and multiple teams, including the Buccaneers, have reached out to the veteran, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. However, this late into the year, Gronk is focused on gauging his options in 2023 rather than this year.

