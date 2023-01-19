Rob Gronkowski calls out Aaron Rodgers: Retired star criticizes QB for not having his NFL priorities straight

It’s not too often that you hear Rob Gronkowski call someone out, but the former NFL tight end definitely took issue with a recent comment by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

During a Tuesday appearance is “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers was talking about his NFL future — and whether he still has what it takes to play at the NFL level — when he casually mentioned that he thought he could win “MVP again” if he were put in the “right situation.”

Gronk was asked about that comment during a Wednesday interview on “Up and Adams” and Let’s just say that Gronk would like to see Rodgers get his NFL priorities straight.

“I’m totally fine with everything he said, except one major part, and that’s the ‘MVP again,'” Gronk said. “It’s just that ‘I think I can win another Super Bowl,’ and then, that would have been totally fine. Why are you thinking MVP? Like, don’t you want Super Bowls? Super Bowls are, I think, five times greater than an MVP award.”

Gronk is a four-time Super Bowl champion, who once played with a three-time NFL MVP in Tom Brady, so he definitely knows a little bit about both subjects.

“We all know that you’ve won the MVP a few times now, but everyone would know even more how many more Super Bowls you’ve won than MVPs,” Gronk said of Rodgers. “That’s why I’m just a little Confused about that quote that he just had. It should be Super Bowls. You should never be thinking the MVP when Super Bowls are twice [as good].”

Rodgers only has one Super Bowl win in his career, which came in his third season as a starter in 2010. Since then, the Packers have made it to four NFC Championships, but Rodgers still has yet to return to the big game.

The Packers quarterback was talking about his future with McAfee because, right now, it’s unclear what will happen to him this offseason.

During the MVP portion of the conversation, Rodgers talked about how people thought he was washed up in 2019, just one year before he went on to win back-to-back MVP awards. With some fans possibly thinking once again that he’s washed up, Rodgers said that’s definitely not the case.

“Do I think I can still play? Of course. Can I play at a high level? Yea, the highest. I think I can win MVP again in the right situation,” Rodgers said. “Is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I’m not sure, but I don’t think you should shut down any opportunity.”

If Gronk had told Rodgers what to say there, it seems like he would have preferred something closer to “I think I can play at an MVP level and win a Super Bowl in the right situation.” That’s not what Rodgers said, though, and Gronk definitely wasn’t a fan of the fact that Rodgers prioritized an individual award over a team accomplishment.