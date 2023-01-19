Rob Chesney Inducted Into New Jersey Soccer Hall of Fame

MONTCLAIR, NJ – Montclair State University Director of Athletics Rob Chesney was recently inducted into the New Jersey Soccer Association (NJSA) Hall of Fame.

In a ceremony that took place on November 19th, 2022, Chesney became a member of the 26th Class.

“I was honored to have been inducted into the New Jersey Soccer Hall of Fame,” Chesney expressed. “It is a prestigious organization with a long history in the sport, and I thank the selection committee from the Association. Accepting the award allowed me the opportunity to recognize the many people who made it possible.”

Chesney, who received a Proclamation from the General Assembly of the State of New Jersey at the event, was inducted into the player’s category. He had a long career with Real Wyckoff and won 11 New Jersey Amateur Cup Championships, an Over-30 New Jersey State Championship, a League Championship, and four National Quarterfinal appearances.

“Tonight, we will present these individuals with the highest honor. Their passion and vision for soccer is an integral part of adult soccer not only in New Jersey but also throughout the United States,” stated NJSA President John Zangrilli at the event.

A student-athlete at Montclair State, Chesney led the Red Hawks to the 1989 NJAC Championships and was a two-time First Team All-Region selection, four-time All-NJAC performer, and NJ College Player of the year. The Kearny, NJ native also coached the Red Hawks for 12 seasons, posting a 132-76-18 mark while winning three NJAC Coach of the Year awards. The Red Hawks qualified for the NCAA Tournament five times while he served as the Head Coach, and he has been a part of the program for 17 trips to the NCAA Tournament. During that time, the Red Hawks advanced to the Final Four once and made the Elite 8 five additional times.

“I am especially grateful for the many teammates and coaches who helped shape such a memorable part of my life,” Chesney continued. “I was fortunate to play with some great people and extremely lucky to play for some great coaches. In addition, I have had great support from my family throughout, which helped make the journey so enjoyable. It was a special night, and I am truly appreciative.”

The NJSA is the oldest member of the United States Soccer Federation, governing all aspects of soccer for players above the age of 19, and accepts to its membership organized groups of Men and Women Wishing to play at a highly competitive level. Other familiar names previously inducted to this Hall of Fame are former NY Cosmos: Bobby Smith, Vladislav Bogicevic, and Georgio Chinaglia, other inductees also include Charlie Stillitano and Rob’s former teammate Tony Meola, who played 10 seasons in Major League Soccer and represented the United States National Team in three World Cups.

