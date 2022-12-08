Roanoke Holds on to a 79-73 Men’s Basketball Win Over W&L

Lexington, Va. – The Washington and Lee University men’s basketball team fell to the Roanoke College Maroons 79-73 in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference Matchup on Wednesday night.

The Maroons (6-1, 3-0 ODAC) remained unbeaten in conference play and dug a hole just deep enough for the Generals (5-4, 1-3 ODAC) to overcome.

RC jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first two minutes of the contest and held W&L to just a pair of points over the first seven minutes. The Maroons extended that lead out to a 32-14 advantage, the largest lead of the night, at the 7:20 mark.

The Blue and White cut the deficit down to seven points after a 16-5 run at 3:17 thanks to a pair of Richie Manigault’s (Stewartsville, NJ / Phillipsburg) back-to-back three-pointers, both from Sam Wise (Winchester, Va. / Handley) assists on the fast break.

After the two teams traded baskets, W&L drained a trio of free throws to bring the score to 40-35, with less than a minute to go before the half.

Unfortunately, RC put five more on the board as time dwindled. The score sat at 45-37 as the two teams split into the locker rooms for the break.

The second Stanza replicated the first half with an extended Roanoke lead of 12 points, 53-41 with 14:26 left on the clock. Over the next seven minutes, the Generals fought back to within four points, 62-58 just before the 7-minute mark of one of Wise’s four three-pointers tonight.

RC pulled away once more and possessed a 10-point advantage with 30 seconds on the clock. W&L resorted to fouling in an attempt to get the ball back, but the Maroons closed the game out and made six shots from the Charity stripe.

Kasey Draper and Justin Kuthan led the Victors in scoring with 18 points each and Draper grabbed a team-high 8 boards for Roanoke.

Manigault and Robert DiSibio (Sandy Hook, Conn. / Newtown) led the Generals in scoring, both with 17 points, and Wise added 16. Jack d’Entremont (Bryn Mawr, Pa. / Radnor) recorded a game-high 11 rebounds.

The Generals will pause for Finals and return to action on December 19 in Puerto Rico against Susquehanna.

-Generalssportss.com-