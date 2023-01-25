Road Trip for Men’s Basketball Starts at UT Martin on Thursday

The Lindenwood men’s basketball team (7-14, 2-6 OVC) will hit the road for a two-game stint in the state of Tennessee which starts on Thursday in Martin, Tenn. as the Lions visit UT Martin for a 6:00 pm tipoff.

UT Martin is the final opponent in the OVC that the Lions have yet to face this year. The Skyhawks will make a trip to St. Charles, Mo. on February 4 to close out the season series. Lindenwood is looking to bounce back from a five-game losing skid. In the most recent game, the Lions lost to Morehead State by just nine points.

Lindenwood has lost six conference contests this season, four of which have been by 10 points or less. In the OVC rankings, six teams are tied with a league record of 5-3. Of those teams, the Lions lost four times, while taking down one opponent in Tennessee Tech.

The Lions are last in points per game during conference contests, but defensively they are holding OVC schools to just 69.5 points per night, which ranks second in the league. Part of the stout defense is due to the league-leading 31 blocked shots, 18 of which have come from Cam Burrell .

Even though the Lions have been to the free throw line less than any other school in conference play, Lindenwood is atop the OVC with a 77.8 Charity stripe percentage. Keenon Cole is efficiently posting 12.2 points per game on 54.7 percent shooting from the field, while shooting 48.1 percent from behind the arc.

Lindenwood will head to Tennessee State on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn.