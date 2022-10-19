Road To Highmark: WPIAL Boys Soccer playoff seeding projections (2022)




File photo courtesy Ed Thompson

PSN’s WPIAL BOYS SOCCER PLAYOFF PROJECTIONS BY CLASSIFICATION

Here’s a look at each classification and PSN’s playoff bracket projections.

On Wednesday, the WPIAL Boys Soccer playoff brackets will be revealed. Below you will find our best shot at how each classification stacks up.

All photos courtesy Ed Thompson

Boys 4A: 8 teams

2021 Champions: Seneca Valley (4A)

  1. Seneca Valley 16-0-1
  2. Peters Township 13-2-0
  3. Fox Chapel 12-3-2
  4. Canon McMillan 12-5-0
  5. Pine-Richland 12-4-1
  6. Norwin 11-5-0
  7. Butler 12-4-2
  8. Upper St. Clair 9-6-2

Boys 3A: 16 teams, no byes and no preliminary matches

2021 Champions: Hampton (3A

  1. Moon 16-0-1
  2. Plum 16-1-1
  3. Rail 14-3-0
  4. Thomas Jefferson 16-2-0
  5. Franklin Regional 14-4-0
  6. Hampton 12-5-0
  7. Bethel Park 13-5-0
  8. Mars 10-6-0
  9. South Fayette 9-4-3
  10. Trinity 12-5-0
  11. Ambridge 11-6-1
  12. Gateway 10-7-1
  13. Montour 9-4-4
  14. Penn-Trafford 9-8-1
  15. Connellsville 10-7-0
  16. North Catholic 7-6-3

Boys 2A: 16 teams, no byes and no preliminary matches

2021 Champions: Quaker Valley (2A),

  1. Quaker Valley 15-3-0
  2. South Park 17-0-0
  3. Deer Lakes 16-2-0
  4. Shady Side Academy 13-3-0
  5. Belle Vernon 13-4-0
  6. East Allegheny 13-3-0
  7. Beaver Area 11-6-0
  8. McGuffey 12-5-1
  9. West Mifflin 11-6-1
  10. Avonworth 10-5-1
  11. Knoch 10-8-0
  12. Brownsville 11-7-0
  13. Mt. Pleasant 8-8-2
  14. Hopewell 8-7-0
  15. Keystone Oaks 7-8-1
  16. Freeport 7-9-0

Boys 1A: 16 teams, no byes and no preliminary matches

2021 Champions: Winchester Thurston (1A)

  1. Winchester Thurston 12-2-1
  2. Greensburg Central Catholic 14-1-0
  3. Sewickley Academy 14-2-0
  4. Eden Christian 13-2-1
  5. Seton LaSalle 11-3-1
  6. Burrell 14-3-0
  7. Charleroi 14-2-0
  8. Freedom 12-4-0
  9. Springdale 12-4-0
  10. Serra Catholic 9-6-0
  11. Bentworth 12-5-0
  12. Carlynton 9-4-2
  13. Trinity Christian 9-5-1
  14. Our Lady of Sacred Heart 8-7-0
  15. California 5-10-1
  16. Bishop Canev’s 2-12-1




John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button