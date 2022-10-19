Road To Highmark: WPIAL Boys Soccer playoff seeding projections (2022)
PSN’s WPIAL BOYS SOCCER PLAYOFF PROJECTIONS BY CLASSIFICATION
Here’s a look at each classification and PSN’s playoff bracket projections.
On Wednesday, the WPIAL Boys Soccer playoff brackets will be revealed. Below you will find our best shot at how each classification stacks up.
All photos courtesy Ed Thompson
Boys 4A: 8 teams
2021 Champions: Seneca Valley (4A)
- Seneca Valley 16-0-1
- Peters Township 13-2-0
- Fox Chapel 12-3-2
- Canon McMillan 12-5-0
- Pine-Richland 12-4-1
- Norwin 11-5-0
- Butler 12-4-2
- Upper St. Clair 9-6-2
Boys 3A: 16 teams, no byes and no preliminary matches
2021 Champions: Hampton (3A
- Moon 16-0-1
- Plum 16-1-1
- Rail 14-3-0
- Thomas Jefferson 16-2-0
- Franklin Regional 14-4-0
- Hampton 12-5-0
- Bethel Park 13-5-0
- Mars 10-6-0
- South Fayette 9-4-3
- Trinity 12-5-0
- Ambridge 11-6-1
- Gateway 10-7-1
- Montour 9-4-4
- Penn-Trafford 9-8-1
- Connellsville 10-7-0
- North Catholic 7-6-3
Boys 2A: 16 teams, no byes and no preliminary matches
2021 Champions: Quaker Valley (2A),
- Quaker Valley 15-3-0
- South Park 17-0-0
- Deer Lakes 16-2-0
- Shady Side Academy 13-3-0
- Belle Vernon 13-4-0
- East Allegheny 13-3-0
- Beaver Area 11-6-0
- McGuffey 12-5-1
- West Mifflin 11-6-1
- Avonworth 10-5-1
- Knoch 10-8-0
- Brownsville 11-7-0
- Mt. Pleasant 8-8-2
- Hopewell 8-7-0
- Keystone Oaks 7-8-1
- Freeport 7-9-0
Boys 1A: 16 teams, no byes and no preliminary matches
2021 Champions: Winchester Thurston (1A)
- Winchester Thurston 12-2-1
- Greensburg Central Catholic 14-1-0
- Sewickley Academy 14-2-0
- Eden Christian 13-2-1
- Seton LaSalle 11-3-1
- Burrell 14-3-0
- Charleroi 14-2-0
- Freedom 12-4-0
- Springdale 12-4-0
- Serra Catholic 9-6-0
- Bentworth 12-5-0
- Carlynton 9-4-2
- Trinity Christian 9-5-1
- Our Lady of Sacred Heart 8-7-0
- California 5-10-1
- Bishop Canev’s 2-12-1