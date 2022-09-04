Road soccer draw for Dutch men

Next Game: at St. Olaf (Minn.) 9/5/2022 | 1 p.m Sept. 05 (Mon) / 1 pm at St. Olaf (Minn.) History

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. — Another stellar performance by the Central College men’s soccer defense yielded a 1-1 tie at Augsburg University (Minn.) Saturday night.

Central (1-0-1) did not allow a goal during the run of play for the second consecutive match. The Auggies (1-0-1) only goal came on a penalty kick in the 27th minute.

“I was really pleased with the way we defended,” Coach Garry Laidlaw said. “We didn’t give them a lot of chances and when we did kept it outside.”

It didn’t take long for Central to answer, as Nathan Casas (fifth year, Cottage Grove, Minn., East Ridge HS) evened the game in the 34th minute. They received an assist from freshmen Alejo Marcon (midfielder, Knoxville, Pella Christian HS) and Spencer Taylor (defender, Norwalk).

“Nathan was tremendous tonight,” Laidlaw said. “It wasn’t just the goal, he battled really hard the entire time he was in the game.

Casas went to high school less than 30 minutes from Augsburg’s campus and his presence may have been attributed to a strong Central supporting group.

“We appreciated the fan support tonight,” Laidlaw said. “They were loud and proud and vocal. We needed that to pull us through.”

Augsburg fired off seven shots in each half, forcing John Foster (junior, Lee’s Summit, Mo., North HS) to make four total saves, including three in the second half. He made his final save as time expired in the match.

“We are much improved in front of John,” Laidlaw said. “At the same time, we know when we need him to make a big play, he’s going to be there.”

The Dutch will remain in Minnesota for a 1 pm game at No. 15 St. Olaf College in Northfield on Monday.