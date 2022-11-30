Road Goal Warrior — Alex Ovechkin Passes Wayne Gretzky For Most Goals On The Road

Photo: Len Redkoles/NHL via Getty Images

With two first-period goals on Monday night against the Vancouver Canucks, Alex Ovechkin has now passed Wayne Gretzky for first place for most career goals scored on the road.

Ovechkin scored his first goal at 5:35 of the first period, which was unassisted. The goal put the Capitals ahead 1-0. This goal was Ovechkin’s 12th goal of the season and the 792nd of his career. It also tied Wayne Gretzky for most road goals (410).

It was also his 135th career opening goal which tied him with Jaromir Jagr for the most in NHL history.

He added his second goal at 11:52 which extended the Capitals’ lead to 2-0. They got assists from Dylan Strome and Anthony Mantha.

Alex Ovechkin has passed Wayne Gretzky for most goals on the road (403) in NHL history 🚨 pic.twitter.com/b4BkgghbNS — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 30, 2022

This second goal was also Ovechkin’s 13th goal of the season and the 793rd of his career. It was also his second multi-goal game this season and the 160th multi-goal game of his career. Wayne Gretzky (189) is the only player in NHL history with more multi-goal games.

He is just seven goals away from reaching the 800-goal threshold and just nine goals away from passing Gordie Howe (801) for sole possession of second place on the all-time list.

Ovechkin now has 1433 NHL career points which is seven points behind Sidney Crosby (1440) for 17th place on the all-time list. Teemu Selanne, at #16, scored 1457 NHL points.

With Vancouver goaltender, Spencer Martin, facing the Capitals for the first time in his career, he now became the 165th different goaltender upon whom Ovechkin has scored.

Only Jaromir Jagr (178) and Patrick Marleau (177) have scored on more goaltenders. Marleau ranks first in NHL history in games played and Jagr ranks fourth, while Ovechkin ranks 66th. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 30, 2022

Ovechkin has now passed Mark Messier (164) for third place in the number of goalies scored against in his career. He now only trails only Jaromir Jagr (178) and Patrick Marleau (177).

By Diane Doyle

