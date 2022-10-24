Roach Named to Bob Cousy Award Watch List

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has announced Duke junior Jeremy Roach as one of 20 watch list candidates for the 2023 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.

Named after Class of 1971 Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtics and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the annual Honor now in its 20th year recognizes the top point guards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

A native of Leesburg, Va., Roach is the lone returning starter from Duke’s 2022 Final Four team that went 32-7 and won the ACC regular season title last season. He made 27 starts during his sophomore campaign and was selected to the NCAA West Region All-Tournament Team after averaging 11.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in his five NCAA Tournament games. Debuting on the Cousy watch list for the second consecutive season, the first-team preseason All-ACC selection has averaged 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in 63 career games.

College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the Cousy Award will be narrowed to 10. In late February, five Finalists will be presented to Mr. Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The Winner of the award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five.

For more information on the 2023 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award and the latest updates, visit www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophalla and #CousyAward on Twitter and Instagram. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, October 28.

2023 Bob Cousy Award Candidates

Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama

Jordan Walker – Alabama-Birmingham

Kerr Crisis – Arizona

Wendell Green, Jr.—Auburn

Isaiah Stevens – Colorado State

Ryan Nembhard – Creighton

Antonie Davis – Detroit Mercy

Jeremy Roach – Duke

Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky

Darius McGhee – Liberty

Kendric Davis – Memphis

Caleb Love – North Carolina

Grant Sherfield—Oklahoma

Max Adams – Oral Roberts

Will Richardson – Oregon

Yuri Collins – St. Louis

Mike Miles, Jr. – TCU

Tyrese Hunter – Texas

Tyger Campbell – UCLA

Kihei Clark – Virginia

