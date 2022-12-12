RJ Reynolds hires Mallard Creek OC Joe Davidyock as next head football Coach

— RJ Reynolds High School announced that it has hired Mallard Creek Offensive Coordinator Joe Davidyock as its new head football coach. Previous head coach Pat Crowley announced that he was stepping down in November.

RJ Reynolds went 2-8 overall and 1-6 in the Central Piedmont 4A this season. Historically, RJ Reynolds has the 18th-most wins in state history. RJ Reynolds hasn’t finished above .500 since the 2009 season.

Davidyock spent time on Kennedy Tinsley’s staff at Southeast Guilford and followed him to Mallard Creek when Tinsley became the head coach of the Mavericks.

Mallard Creek went 8-4 overall and 5-1 in the Queen City 3A/4A Conference.

In a tweet following Reynolds’ announcement, Tinsley said “RJ Reynolds is getting the youngest, most successful Coach in the entire state of NC. His work ethic and ability to serve has been a blessing for everyone. It’s been an Honor to work with such a great individual as our coaching ministry continues to spread.”

“Thank you for everything coach,” Davidyock responded. “You have given me so much for the last 5 years. I will forever be indebted to you and the lives in which we impacted everyday. You made me a better Coach and person!”