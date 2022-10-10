RJ Davis Fueled by Rewatching Kansas Loss

Following a devastating defeat on the game’s brightest stage, UNC basketball standout RJ Davis is motivated to learn from this loss.

Despite an incredible run to the National Championship last season, the UNC basketball program fell short in a tight contest vs. the Kansas Jayhawks. Junior guard RJ Davis looks to make sure something like that never happens again.

Davis was a pivotal part of North Carolina’s improbable March Madness run. In the Tar Heels Matchup against No. 1 seed Baylor, Davis exploded for 30 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds.

He also performed well in the Final Four win against Duke, scoring 18 points, and in the National Championship Game, where he finished with 15 points.

However, that night in April is one UNC basketball fans hope to forget. North Carolina’s 15-point Halftime lead was soon erased by the Jayhawks, as they eventually took the lead and went on to win 72-69.

To motivate himself, RJ Davis regularly rewatches the outcome of that game.

Davis told RL Bynum of the Tar Heel Tribune:

“I don’t know how many times I’ve watched it because of how hungry I am to get back there, and I want a different outcome this year.”

This extra motivation seems to be working for Davis. In the Live Action scrimmage last Friday night, the White Plains, NY native finished with 17 points in his team’s 61-47 win.

As expectations are sky-high for the UNC basketball program, RJ Davis looks to help lead his team back to that national stage.

The Tar Heels kick off their 2022-23 campaign on November 7 against the UNCW Seahawks.

