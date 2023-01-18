Riyadh All Stars vs PSG: times, how to watch on TV, stream online | Ronaldo vs Messi

They’ve had their fair share of battles over the years, in Champions League knockout games – including one final – and Clásicos. Few would probably have imagined it would end like this but Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to face off for what will almost certainly be the final time as Paris Saint-Germain take on Riyadh All Stars, captained by the Portuguese, is Thursday 19 January. The match in the Saudi Arabian capital is being played as part of PSG’s tour of neighboring Qatar.

Watch Riyadh All Stars vs PSG live on fuboTV

When does Riyadh All Stars vs PSG kick off?

The game between Riyadh All Stars and PSG starts on Thursday 19 January 2023 at:

12:00 pm ET

9:00 a.m. PT

How to watch Riyadh All Stars vs PSG in the United States

TV : beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español

Streaming: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Riyadh All Stars vs PSG preview

Cristiano Ronaldo to Captain Riyadh All Stars

The Riyadh All Stars will be made up of a mix of players from Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and Al Hilal, the most decorated club in Saudi Arabia and indeed Asia, having won 65 trophies in their 65-year history. The Portuguese will obviously be the star attraction and it was confirmed on Monday that he would captain the side. But who else is set to play for them? Fellow ex-Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo may start alongside Ronaldo up front, while former Villarreal and Marseille defender Alvaro GonzalezBrazilian Winger Matheus Pereira and forward Mousa Marega, formerly of Porto, are other well-known names who could feature. Saudi Arabian midfielder Salem Al-Dawsariwho hit the headlines thanks to a superb World Cup goal against Messi’s Argentina, is also in contention to play. Former River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo will select the team.

Kylian Mbappé likely to start alongside Lionel Messi for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain head into this game in something of a crisis, relatively speaking. Christotphe Galtier’s side have seen their lead at the top of Ligue 1, which they are expected to win at a canter, cut to just three points as a result of back-to-back away defeats at the hands of Lens and Rennes. Presnel Kimpembé missed the World Cup due to injury and remains on the sidelines, meanwhile Marco Verratti and Nuno Mendes won’t be risked. Kylian Mbappé started the defeat to Rennes on the bench but, with Galtier likely to rest players in PSG’s next game in the Coupe de France against sixth-tier side Pays de Cassel, the French superstar should play from the off in Riyadh.

How much will PSG make from the friendly against Riyadh All Stars?

L’Équipe have reported that Paris Saint-Germain will make €10 million from the match. It was recently revealed that the club had made a loss of €389 million in the 2021-22 season.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo make his debut for Al Nassr?

Although Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr at the end of December, he has been prevented from making his debut for the club by a suspension carried over from his spell at Manchester Untied. He is eligible to make his first league appearance for his new club in their Clash against Al Ettifaq is Sunday 22 January.

Who will referee Riyadh All Stars vs PSG?

The Refereeing team for the match will be made up of Qatari officials: Abdulrahman Al Jassem will be Assisted by Taleb Salem Al Marri (first Assistant referee), Saoud Ahmed Saoud (second Assistant referee) and Khamis Mohamed Al Marri (video Assistant referee).