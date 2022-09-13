Riverview High girls golf Tops Venice, Cardinal Mooney
GIRLS GOLF
At: Heritage Oaks Golf and Country Club
1. Riverview 169, 2. Venice 175, 3. Cardinal Mooney 210
RiverviewStefani Cannon 39, Aida Benko 40, Emily Fung 45, Alexandra Zanrotny 46
VeniceHayli Snear 35 (medalist), Lilly Lapczynski 43, Jenna Stylos 48, Riley Pruitt 49
Cardinal Mooney, Kaitlyn Galvin 46, Mallory Deblauw 53, Kayle Coddington 55, Grace Smith 56
BOYS GOLF
Jenkins Invitational
1. Bishop Verot 275, 2. Archbishop McCarthy 282, 3. Riverview 283, 4. Cardinal Mooney 284, 6. Venice 288, 11. Out-of-Door 321
Cardinal Mooney, Tommy Tyler 67 (medalist), Finlay Murphy 72, Anthony Antonelli-Pike 77, Max Priovolos 80
Randy Warren Invitational
1. Fleming Island 272, 2. Ponte Vedra 276 3. Episcopal 288, 6. Lakewood Ranch 299
Lakewood RanchHenry Burbee 72, Preston Severs 73, Parker Severs 74, AJ Hovermale 80
Record: Lakewood Ranch 44-17
Next: Out-of-Door and Bradenton Christian at Lakewood Ranch
VOLLEYBALL
Sarasota 3, Saint Stephen’s 0
25-20, 25-12, 25-16
At: Sarasota High
Top players: Sarasota, Jillian Davidson (2 aces, 9 kills, 1 block), Alexis Perry (3 aces, 11 kills, 7 digs), Aubrie Roe (6 kills, 4 blocks), Jocelyn Parker (6 aces, 17 assists, 5 digs) ; Saint Stephen’s, Sophia Ierulli (8 kills0, Megan Wolfe (4 kills), Layla Smith (4 aces, Solo block, block assist)
Record: Saint Stephen’s (1-3)
Of note: Sarasota celebrated its Senior Night, honoring its only senior Alexis Perry.
Next game: Saint Stephen’s at Bayshore High, 6 pm Tuesday
Dennis Maffezzoli is the Deputy sports editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and chief Reporter for Sarasota Herald-Tribune and HTpreps covering Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. Support local journalism by subscribing.
