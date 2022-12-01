Riverside’s Olmstead-Mitchell to join successful Midland volleyball program | Sports

(Oakland) — A strong end to Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell’s senior season created opportunities for her at the college level, and she’s rightfully taking advantage of those.

Olmstead — a key cog in Riverside’s first state tournament appearance in program history — will take her talents to Midland next year.

“It means a lot,” Olmstead-Mitchell said. “I’ve always had a passion for volleyball. Playing at the next level is a great opportunity.”

Her high school coach, Brooke Flathers, introduced her to Midland.

“She reached out to a few colleges,” she said. “I was on this app, and their Coach reached out. From there, I saw myself playing and being a student there.”

Midland checked all of the boxes for Olmstead-Mitchell.

“Like Riverside, I liked the tight-knit community,” she said. “I wanted a smaller school with a tight-knit community. That played an impact in choosing where I wanted to go.”

The volleyball program’s success helped, too. The Warriors are 26-5 and currently playing in the NAIA Tournament.

“Going into a program with that level of volleyball will be great for me,” Olmstead-Mitchell said. “It’s fun for me to go to a program that has already had success. At Riverside, we had to build our success. Going into college with success already will be cool.”

Olmstead-Mitchell posted 2.3 kills per set for the Bulldogs while helping her teammates guide the program to new heights. Those experiences fueled her desire to take her talents to the next level.

“Seeing the level of volleyball played there pushed me to play at the next level,” Olmstead-Mitchell.

Olmstead-Mitchell feels her versatility should benefit her at Midland.

“I believe I can be put anywhere,” she said. “I have the Mindset of working for your spot. That’s a great aspect of my game. I’m not that tall, so it might be difficult to play in the front row, but I want to get more work in the back row. I’ll try to work on that in college. I hope to have a great time.”

Former KMAlanders Lauren Williams (St. Albert), Savanna Berger (Plattsmouth), Jessie Moss (Syracuse) and Addisyn Mosier (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) currently play at Midland.

Click below to hear the full interview with Olmstead-Mitchell.