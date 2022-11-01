Riverside’s Henderson soaking in State XC, Volleyball experiences | Sports

(Oakland) — Riverside junior Carly Henderson is having a fall sports season few can match.

Henderson has been part of not one but two state experiences and is soaking in every moment this fall. She’s earned it after a hectic last couple of months of cross country and volleyball.

“I like to stay busy,” Henderson said. “That helps dual sporting. It’s crazy. I’m excited about how far I’ve come.”

Juggling more than one sport at a time isn’t easy. It takes organization and communication. Henderson credits both coaches — Alex Oliver (cross country) and Brooke Flathers (volleyball) — for making her decision as smooth as possible.

“I’ve always loved volleyball,” she said. “Then (Coach) Oliver let me go to state cross country with Becca Cody last year. I fell in love with it there. They (Oliver and Flathers) talked and planned a schedule for me. There were a lot of early minutes and late nights, but every minute was worth it.”

Henderson qualified for the Class 1A Girls State Cross Country Meet and ultimately finished 37th at last week’s race.

“It was a little overwhelming,” Henderson said about the state. “I tried to fight the nerves. I looked terrifyingly calm, but (the nerves) were hiding under the surface. “

That alone makes for an impressive week, but she also helped guide the Riverside volleyball program to its first state tournament berth in program history.

“We had a strong team bonding and connection,” she said. “It’s really cool. Nobody has ever done this. I’m glad I enjoy both of them.”

Henderson accounted for 26 digs in two matches for Riverside last week — a regional semifinal win over Stanton and a four-set upset of Gehlen Catholic in a regional final.

“I try to pick up as much court as I can when I’m playing back there,” Henderson said.

With one state event behind her, Henderson’s focus now turns toward the Bulldogs’ debut at state volleyball. Riverside is the No. 8 seed and faces top-seeded Springville Tuesday night at 6 PM on KMA-FM 99.1.

“We just need to come out fighting from the beginning, limit errors, get the ball up and put it down.”

Click below to hear more with Henderson.