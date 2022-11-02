Riverside’s first state volleyball appearance ends at the hands of top-ranked Springville | Sports

(Coralville) — Riverside’s standard-setting volleyball season came to an end on Tuesday evening in a Class 1A state quarterfinal.

The Bulldogs (33-6) struggled to a 25-8, 25-8, 25-17 loss to top-seeded Springville in the first state tournament appearance in school history.

Springville, which made their fourth consecutive state appearance, scored nine of the first 11 points and never looked back in a dominant opening set. The Orioles followed that by turning a 4-3 lead into an 18-4 advantage with a 14-1 run in set two.

“They’re a good team,” Coach Brooke Flathers said. “They played really well. Once we started playing our game, we played really well.”

The third set proved to be Riverside’s best and most competitive of the night, as they battled deep into the frame before Springville pulled away. The Bulldogs were nearly even through 21 points at 11-10 and were still within three at 16-13 before the Orioles ripped off five in a row to put the set and the match out of reach.

“Their setter was very, very good,” senior Veronica Andrusyshyn said. “She was very good handling the ball. It was very difficult reading her. What Coach had us do was focus on the person in front of you, which kind of helped us get more touches, but their setter was incredible.”

That setter is senior Nia Howard, who pushed past 3,000 career assists earlier this season. Howard is the daughter of Clarinda alum Teal (Stanton) Howard and Springville head Coach Claude Howard. The youngest Howard finished the night with 29 assists and nine digs.

Riverside setter Ayla Richardson narrowly missed a double-double with 16 assists and nine digs while Andrusyshyn led the Offensive attacks with seven kills. Mack Olmsted-Mitchell and Sophia Taylor each had seven kills, and Elyssa Amdor added a team-high 10 digs. As a team, the Bulldogs hit just .030 for the night while Springville was a Sterling .337.

However, statistics will hardly tell the story of this year’s Riverside volleyball team, which set new standards for its own program and for the school as a whole.

“I think for our program it’s a big step in the right direction,” Flathers said. “We’ve been slowly building, and this was a big step for us. Riverside has a lot of amazing things happening.”

“It’s been crazy to see the environment here,” Olmstead-Mitchell added. “It’s been amazing to be a part of it.”

Andrusyshyn and Olmstead-Mitchell are joined in the senior class by Madison Baldwin and Lili McCready that helped Riverside to its first state volleyball tournament. While that group will be remembered for setting the new standard, Amdor is among the girls who hope to keep things moving in the right direction.

“It’s amazing to play here,” she said. “Being the team that pushes through and was able to play here. We had amazing Seniors that pushed us every day. It’s crazy cool that we got to play here, and we want to do it again in years to come.”

View the complete video reaction with Coach Flathers, Andrusyshyn, Olmstead-Mitchell and Amdor below.