Riverside smothers Mentor down the stretch in 45-37 win – News-Herald

When the Riverside girls basketball team started the season 0-2 with losses to Marlington and Stow, first-year Coach Brian Fulton told his team those experiences would benefit the Beavers down the road.

A 45-37 win over Mentor on Jan. 9 was the latest example of what Fulton meant when he told his winless team those words way back at Thanksgiving time.

After seeing a double-digit lead turn into a 38-37 sliver of a lead with 3:05 left in the game, the Beavers clamped down and never let the visiting Cardinals score again.

The win gives Riverside (11-3) its sixth win in a row and runs the Beavers’ record to 11-1 since the slow start.

“That 0-2 is a little misleading,” Fulton said, considering the competition in those games. “That helped prepare us for this one right here. We might have started 0-2, but we used that knowledge we gained from those losses and put it into this win tonight.”

Although Riverside never trailed, the Beavers saw their big lead trimmed to one when Mentor’s Mallory Chicone put back a missed shot and then hit a 3 from the corner to make it 38-37 with 3:05 left.

PHOTOS: Riverside vs. Mentor girls basketball, Jan. 9, 2023

Then Riverside cranked up the pressure with its 3-2 zone — a very active zone — and put the clamps on the Cardinals.

On the next possession after Chicone’s 3, Savanah Laurenty scored off a feed from Sam Volpe. When Mentor tried to answer, Sophia Valvoda pilfered a pass and fed Sarah Fulton, who was fouled and hit two free throws to increase the lead to 42-37.

Mentor missed a contested 3, which Riverside rebounded and turned into an Eleanore Busch free throw.

The next time down the court, Volpe blocked a shot, Riverside got the ball and Laurenty hit another free throw.

The Cardinals never recovered.

“Coach said to lock down, and we did,” said Laurenty, who had a game-high 19 points.

Added Volpe, “We turned it on and closed it out.”

Mentor Coach James Hrusovsky credited the Riverside defense, noting that the Beaver length made it difficult to get off good shots throughout the night.

“It was hard to get it into the post,” he said. “We had some good luck when we were patient, but we weren’t patient and took quick shots.”

Riverside led from the get-go, with Belle Bozic scoring eight of her 10 points in the first quarter to put Riverside ahead, 18-8. The lead hit a high-water mark of 13 points in the second quarter when Volpe hit four free throws for a 28-15 lead.

Mentor made a run in the third to get back in it, with Kylie Maxwill hitting a driving layup and a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it 36-27 going into the fourth.

When Nina Rodriguez hit a 3-pointer and a floater early in the fourth, that put Mentor within striking distance at 38-32.

Moments later, five straight Chicone points made it 38-37. But that’s as good as it got for the Cardinals, who fell to 6-7.

“We got some stops, but we could never go on a run with those Tops we got,” Hrusovsky aid. “I like the heart and effort we played with. We didn’t get the 50-50 balls and the rebounding was the difference in the game.”

Aside from Laurenty’s 19, the Beavers got nine from Volpe and 10 from Bozic.

Mentor plays Hudson on Jan. 11, while Riverside plays Madison.

“Madison is coming off a big win against North,” Fulton said. “I let the girls know, Madison has a losing record, but they are a very dangerous team.”

But so are the Beavers, who are red-hot after that 0-2 start.

“We’re playing so well as a team,” Volpe said. “We’re making extra passes. We’re jelling, just like Savanah said. We’re like a whole new team. If we play like this, we shouldn’t lose.”