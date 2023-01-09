Riverhounds SC 2023 schedule Revealed
The Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC’s 2023 schedule was revealed on Monday as the USL Championship released the complete schedule for the upcoming season.
The Hounds will have a heavy road schedule on the front end, playing seven of its first nine matches away from home.
To access the full schedule, click here.
It was already announced last week, that the Hounds would open the season at Birmingham on March 11, and will open its home schedule on Friday, March 24, vs The Miami FC.
On the field, the club is promoting a ‘Summer of Soccer’ with 10 home fixtures in June and July.
The June 3 visit from frequent Western Conference frontrunner Phoenix Rising FC will make its first trip to the Steel City since 2014.
Longtime Rival Charleston Battery (June 10) and relative newcomers San Diego Loyal (June 24) keep the action going leading up to a rematch from last season’s Playoffs and a shot at Payback for the Hounds, a July 1 visit from Louisville City FC.
The Hounds have five total home matches in the month of July, including the start of a four-game homestand against all Eastern Conference foes from July 26-Aug. 12. And on the back end of the schedule, the Hounds will wrap up the regular season at Highmark Stadium with fall home games against New Mexico United (Sept. 23) and FC Tulsa (Sept. 30).
USL Championship today announced its full 2023 schedule, with the 13th season in the league’s history set to feature a 408-game regular season over 32 weeks with each team playing 34 matches in the quest to earn a berth to the 2023 USL Championship Playoffs.
The 2023 USL Championship season will feature 87 percent of its games on weekend dates (Friday-Sunday), with 76 percent of regular season games set to be played on Saturdays.
In addition to the USL Championship regular season schedule, the Hounds will likely play an exhibition schedule that will begin in early February and last through early March.
The club is also expected to participate in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, as proper tournament information and schedule will be announced soon, as the USL Championship Clubs are expected to enter the tournament in the second round, beginning April 4-6.
|
Saturday, March 11
|Birmingham Legion FC
|year
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|Protective Stadium
|
Saturday, March 18
|Memphis 901 FC
|year
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|AutoZone Park
|
Friday, March 24
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|year
|The Miami FC
|Highmark Stadium
|
Tuesday, March 28
|FC Tulsa
|year
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|ONEOK Field
|
Saturday, April 8
|Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
|year
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|Weidner Field
|
Saturday, April 15
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|year
|Rio Grande Valley FC
|Highmark Stadium
|
Saturday, April 22
|El Paso Locomotive FC
|year
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|Southwest University Park
|
Saturday, April 29
|Indy Eleven
|year
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|Michael A. Carroll Stadium
|
Friday, May 5
|Monterey Bay
|year
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|Cardinale Stadium
|
Saturday, May 13
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|year
|Birmingham Legion FC
|Highmark Stadium
|
Saturday, May 20
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|year
|Las Vegas Lights FC
|Highmark Stadium
|
Sunday, May 28
|Loudoun United FC
|year
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|Segra Field
|
Saturday, June 3
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|year
|Phoenix Rising FC
|Highmark Stadium
|
Saturday, June 10
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|year
|Charleston Battery
|Highmark Stadium
|
Saturday, June 17
|Oakland Roots
|year
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|Laney Football Stadium
|
Saturday, June 24
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|year
|San Diego Loyal
|Highmark Stadium
|
Saturday, July 1
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|year
|Louisville City FC
|Highmark Stadium
|
Saturday, July 8
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|year
|Sacramento Republic FC
|Highmark Stadium
|
Wednesday, July 12
|Louisville City FC
|year
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|Lynn Family Stadium
|
Saturday, July 15
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|year
|Detroit City FC
|Highmark Stadium
|
Saturday, July 22
|Charleston Battery
|year
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|Patriots Point
|
Wednesday, July 26
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|year
|Indy Eleven
|Highmark Stadium
|
Saturday, July 29
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|year
|Memphis 901 FC
|Highmark Stadium
|
Saturday, August 5
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|year
|Tampa Bay Rowdies
|Highmark Stadium
|
Saturday, August 12
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|year
|Hartford Athletic
|Highmark Stadium
|
Wednesday, August 16
|Orange County SC
|year
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|Championship Soccer Stadium
|
Wednesday, August 23
|Hartford Athletic
|year
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|Trinity Health Stadium
|
Saturday, August 26
|San Antonio FC
|year
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|Toyota Field
|
Saturday, September 9
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|year
|Loudoun United FC
|Highmark Stadium
|
Saturday, September 16
|The Miami FC
|year
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|Riccardo Silva Stadium
|
Saturday, September 23
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|year
|New Mexico United
|Highmark Stadium
|
Saturday, September 30
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|year
|FC Tulsa
|Highmark Stadium
|
Saturday, October 7
|Tampa Bay Rowdies
|year
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|Al Lang Stadium
|
Saturday, October 14
|Detroit City FC
|year
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|Keyworth Stadium