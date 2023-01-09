Riverhounds SC 2023 schedule Revealed









The Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC’s 2023 schedule was revealed on Monday as the USL Championship released the complete schedule for the upcoming season.

The Hounds will have a heavy road schedule on the front end, playing seven of its first nine matches away from home.

It was already announced last week, that the Hounds would open the season at Birmingham on March 11, and will open its home schedule on Friday, March 24, vs The Miami FC.

On the field, the club is promoting a ‘Summer of Soccer’ with 10 home fixtures in June and July.

The June 3 visit from frequent Western Conference frontrunner Phoenix Rising FC will make its first trip to the Steel City since 2014.

Longtime Rival Charleston Battery (June 10) and relative newcomers San Diego Loyal (June 24) keep the action going leading up to a rematch from last season’s Playoffs and a shot at Payback for the Hounds, a July 1 visit from Louisville City FC.

The Hounds have five total home matches in the month of July, including the start of a four-game homestand against all Eastern Conference foes from July 26-Aug. 12. And on the back end of the schedule, the Hounds will wrap up the regular season at Highmark Stadium with fall home games against New Mexico United (Sept. 23) and FC Tulsa (Sept. 30).

USL Championship today announced its full 2023 schedule, with the 13th season in the league’s history set to feature a 408-game regular season over 32 weeks with each team playing 34 matches in the quest to earn a berth to the 2023 USL Championship Playoffs.

The 2023 USL Championship season will feature 87 percent of its games on weekend dates (Friday-Sunday), with 76 percent of regular season games set to be played on Saturdays.

In addition to the USL Championship regular season schedule, the Hounds will likely play an exhibition schedule that will begin in early February and last through early March.

The club is also expected to participate in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, as proper tournament information and schedule will be announced soon, as the USL Championship Clubs are expected to enter the tournament in the second round, beginning April 4-6.

Saturday, March 11 Birmingham Legion FC year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Protective Stadium Saturday, March 18 Memphis 901 FC year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC AutoZone Park Friday, March 24 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year The Miami FC Highmark Stadium Tuesday, March 28 FC Tulsa year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC ONEOK Field Saturday, April 8 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Weidner Field Saturday, April 15 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year Rio Grande Valley FC Highmark Stadium Saturday, April 22 El Paso Locomotive FC year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Southwest University Park Saturday, April 29 Indy Eleven year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Michael A. Carroll Stadium Friday, May 5 Monterey Bay year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Cardinale Stadium Saturday, May 13 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year Birmingham Legion FC Highmark Stadium Saturday, May 20 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year Las Vegas Lights FC Highmark Stadium Sunday, May 28 Loudoun United FC year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Segra Field Saturday, June 3 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year Phoenix Rising FC Highmark Stadium Saturday, June 10 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year Charleston Battery Highmark Stadium Saturday, June 17 Oakland Roots year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Laney Football Stadium Saturday, June 24 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year San Diego Loyal Highmark Stadium Saturday, July 1 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year Louisville City FC Highmark Stadium Saturday, July 8 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year Sacramento Republic FC Highmark Stadium Wednesday, July 12 Louisville City FC year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Lynn Family Stadium Saturday, July 15 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year Detroit City FC Highmark Stadium Saturday, July 22 Charleston Battery year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Patriots Point Wednesday, July 26 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year Indy Eleven Highmark Stadium Saturday, July 29 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year Memphis 901 FC Highmark Stadium Saturday, August 5 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year Tampa Bay Rowdies Highmark Stadium Saturday, August 12 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year Hartford Athletic Highmark Stadium Wednesday, August 16 Orange County SC year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Championship Soccer Stadium Wednesday, August 23 Hartford Athletic year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Trinity Health Stadium Saturday, August 26 San Antonio FC year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Toyota Field Saturday, September 9 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year Loudoun United FC Highmark Stadium Saturday, September 16 The Miami FC year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Riccardo Silva Stadium Saturday, September 23 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year New Mexico United Highmark Stadium Saturday, September 30 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year FC Tulsa Highmark Stadium Saturday, October 7 Tampa Bay Rowdies year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Al Lang Stadium Saturday, October 14 Detroit City FC year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Keyworth Stadium









