Riverhounds SC 2023 schedule Revealed




Photo courtesy of Ed Thompson

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC’s 2023 schedule was revealed on Monday as the USL Championship released the complete schedule for the upcoming season.

The Hounds will have a heavy road schedule on the front end, playing seven of its first nine matches away from home.

To access the full schedule, click here.

It was already announced last week, that the Hounds would open the season at Birmingham on March 11, and will open its home schedule on Friday, March 24, vs The Miami FC.

Riverhounds 2023 season to begin March 11 in playoff rematch vs Legion; home opener vs Miami slated for Friday, March 24

On the field, the club is promoting a ‘Summer of Soccer’ with 10 home fixtures in June and July.

The June 3 visit from frequent Western Conference frontrunner Phoenix Rising FC will make its first trip to the Steel City since 2014.

Longtime Rival Charleston Battery (June 10) and relative newcomers San Diego Loyal (June 24) keep the action going leading up to a rematch from last season’s Playoffs and a shot at Payback for the Hounds, a July 1 visit from Louisville City FC.

The Hounds have five total home matches in the month of July, including the start of a four-game homestand against all Eastern Conference foes from July 26-Aug. 12. And on the back end of the schedule, the Hounds will wrap up the regular season at Highmark Stadium with fall home games against New Mexico United (Sept. 23) and FC Tulsa (Sept. 30).

USL Championship today announced its full 2023 schedule, with the 13th season in the league’s history set to feature a 408-game regular season over 32 weeks with each team playing 34 matches in the quest to earn a berth to the 2023 USL Championship Playoffs.

The 2023 USL Championship season will feature 87 percent of its games on weekend dates (Friday-Sunday), with 76 percent of regular season games set to be played on Saturdays.

In addition to the USL Championship regular season schedule, the Hounds will likely play an exhibition schedule that will begin in early February and last through early March.

The club is also expected to participate in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, as proper tournament information and schedule will be announced soon, as the USL Championship Clubs are expected to enter the tournament in the second round, beginning April 4-6.

Saturday, March 11
Birmingham Legion FC Birmingham Legion FC year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Protective Stadium

Saturday, March 18
Memphis 901 FC Memphis 901 FC year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
AutoZone Park

Friday, March 24
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year The Miami FC The Miami FC
Highmark Stadium

Tuesday, March 28
FC Tulsa FC Tulsa year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
ONEOK Field

Saturday, April 8
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Weidner Field

Saturday, April 15
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year Rio Grande Valley FC Rio Grande Valley FC
Highmark Stadium

Saturday, April 22
El Paso Locomotive FC El Paso Locomotive FC year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Southwest University Park

Saturday, April 29
Indy Eleven Indy Eleven year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Michael A. Carroll Stadium

Friday, May 5
Monterey Bay Monterey Bay year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Cardinale Stadium

Saturday, May 13
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year Birmingham Legion FC Birmingham Legion FC
Highmark Stadium

Saturday, May 20
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year Las Vegas Lights FC Las Vegas Lights FC
Highmark Stadium

Sunday, May 28
Loudoun United FC Loudoun United FC year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Segra Field

Saturday, June 3
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year Phoenix Rising FC Phoenix Rising FC
Highmark Stadium

Saturday, June 10
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year Charleston Battery Charleston Battery
Highmark Stadium

Saturday, June 17
Oakland Roots Oakland Roots year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Laney Football Stadium

Saturday, June 24
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year San Diego Loyal San Diego Loyal
Highmark Stadium

Saturday, July 1
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year Louisville City FC Louisville City FC
Highmark Stadium

Saturday, July 8
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year Sacramento Republic FC Sacramento Republic FC
Highmark Stadium

Wednesday, July 12
Louisville City FC Louisville City FC year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Lynn Family Stadium

Saturday, July 15
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year Detroit City FC Detroit City FC
Highmark Stadium

Saturday, July 22
Charleston Battery Charleston Battery year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Patriots Point

Wednesday, July 26
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year Indy Eleven Indy Eleven
Highmark Stadium

Saturday, July 29
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year Memphis 901 FC Memphis 901 FC
Highmark Stadium

Saturday, August 5
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year Tampa Bay Rowdies Tampa Bay Rowdies
Highmark Stadium

Saturday, August 12
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year Hartford Athletic Hartford Athletic
Highmark Stadium

Wednesday, August 16
Orange County SC Orange County SC year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Championship Soccer Stadium

Wednesday, August 23
Hartford Athletic Hartford Athletic year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Trinity Health Stadium

Saturday, August 26
San Antonio FC San Antonio FC year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Toyota Field

Saturday, September 9
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year Loudoun United FC Loudoun United FC
Highmark Stadium

Saturday, September 16
The Miami FC The Miami FC year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Riccardo Silva Stadium

Saturday, September 23
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year New Mexico United New Mexico United
Highmark Stadium

Saturday, September 30
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC year FC Tulsa FC Tulsa
Highmark Stadium

Saturday, October 7
Tampa Bay Rowdies Tampa Bay Rowdies year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Al Lang Stadium

Saturday, October 14
Detroit City FC Detroit City FC year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Keyworth Stadium




John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button