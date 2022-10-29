Rivera’s Late Strike Sends Women’s Soccer Past Mount Saint Mary in Skyline First Round

2022 Skyline Conference Women’s Soccer Championship – First Round

Farmingdale State – 3; Mount Saint Mary – 2

FARMINGDALE, NY | Freshman Alyse Rivera (Manhattan, NY) buried her 11th goal of the season into the lower-left corner with 2:33 remaining Saturday afternoon, as the third-seeded Farmingdale State College Women’s soccer team turned aside sixth-seeded Mount Saint Mary College in the first round of the 2022 Skyline Conference Women’s Soccer Championship.

The host Rams (9-9-3) next advance to Wednesday’s (Nov. 2) semifinal round of the championship, when it will travel to Riverdale, NY, for a 2:30 pm kickoff from second-seeded College of Mount Saint Vincent’s Marillac Field.

FSC scored the breakthrough goal five minutes in, when senior forward Victoria Gonzalez (Brentwood, NY) nodded home her first goal in the Rams uniform off a corner kick by senior fullback Celina Schenk to put the home side in front. For Schenk, it was her fourth assist in the last six matches.

Mount Saint Mary (6-11-3) equalized 13 minutes later, when Kaitlin Hansen sent a 22-yard shot into the top-right corner for her 10th tally of the campaign.

Farmingdale State was awarded a penalty in the 58th minute of action, when senior Captain Julissa Martinez (Brentwood, NY) sent a free kick into the Knights’ wall. The Strike resulted in an MSMC handball, and Martinez stepped up to the spot to slot home into the bottom-left corner below a diving Caroline Brucato (five saves) to put the Rams up, 2-1.

Two minutes later, the ball was bouncing just inside the FSC penalty area, where Mount Saint Mary’s Maggie Zecca lofted a 14-yard effort just under the crossbar and into the top-right corner to knot the match at 2-all.

With under three minutes left, Farmingdale State took its third corner of the afternoon, where the ball found the feet of junior Jazzmin Terrell (W. Babylon, NY) to the left side of the six-yard box. In traffic she found the feet of senior Emily Zeblisky (Northport, NY), who with her back to goal laid off to Rivera just past the penalty spot. Rivera beat Brucato to the left-hand side of the netting, to collect her second game-winning tally of her rookie campaign.

FSC held a 13-6 edge in shots (8-4 on target), and a 3-1 advantage in corner kicks. Rams sophomore keeper Chloe Kensell (Monroe, NY) turned aside a pair of MSMC shots on the afternoon.