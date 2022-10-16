River Raisin Center for Arts, Meyer Theater announce season offerings

Local and national theater opportunities abound in Monroe County. Offerings begin now and continue through the spring.

The River Raisin Center for the Arts and the Meyer Theater at Monroe County Community College have announced their upcoming seasons. Other local theater companies, such as Monroe Community Players and Bedford Community Players, will announce their productions later. MCP is currently working on a Readers theater experience called “Shakespeare’s Greatest Hits.”

River Raisin Center for the Arts

Theater performances, local ballets and musical tributes are among the season’s offerings at the RRCA.

The theater, 114 S. Monroe St., opened its 2022-23 season last week, with performances by The Glenn Miller Orchestra and The Malpass Brothers.

“We are very excited to host our 2022 season,” Claire Bechard, new associate director for the RRCA, said.

Bechard

Bechard recently replaced longtime RRCA associate director Calley Duffey. Bechard was a ballet student for years at the RRCA-based River Raisin Dance Academy. As a student at Wayne State University, she co-operated the RRCA’s School of the Performing Arts.

This is the first full entertainment season at the RRCA since the Pandemic began.

“Our season was essentially cut in half last year. We sold 3,575 total seats for eight performances. This season we will have 12 performances on our primary marquee season,” Bechard said. “I am most excited for É.T.É, a Canadian bluegrass band. I heard them perform in 2021 and thought their sound would fit in Monroe, where we have a strong bluegrass following, as well as French-Canadian heritage.”

An Irish Rambling House: Celebrating St. Patrick is set for March 10 at the RRCA.

The ETE trio offers traditional Quebec music, combining folk, jazz, progressive rock and classical.

Other new shows this season include The Music of Mancini, which offers music from films, and Alla Boara, which offers folk music from Italy. An Irish Rambling House in March will provide Celtic song and dance. Leslie McCurdy will deliver a performance called “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman” in February. The Gambler Returns, a tribute to Kenny Rogers, is set for Christmas time.

