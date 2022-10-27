River Hill takes all the titles at the Maryland 3A/4A golf tournament

Comment on this story Comment

As River Hill’s score was tallied up and then posted at the Maryland high school golf state championships Wednesday, a parent in the crowd yelled, “Circle it!” That suggestion of crowning the Hawks winners was premature, but their score didn’t come close to being matched. Over two days at the University of Maryland Golf Course, the Hawks shot an 8-over-par 576 to claim the 3A/4A title. They finished a whopping 28 strokes clear of Marriotts Ridge and Sherwood, which tied for second, and Defending individual state Champions Benjamin Siriboury and Helen Yeung prevailed again to help the Hawks soar well above the rest.

“They haven’t reached their ceiling yet,” River Hill Coach Matt Graves said of Siriboury and Yeung. “It’s scary because they’re only Juniors and will be back next year. These kids are hungry.”

Siriboury and Yeung produced career-best scores of 64 and 68 in the first round to give the Hawks a comfortable 14-stroke lead. Their team score of 284 was a stroke shy of the one-day state record of 283 set by Churchill in 2015.

Siriboury followed his 64 with a 68 on Wednesday to repeat as the individual champion. His two-day score of 10-under 132 set the boys’ record at the state tournament.

“I was working really hard for this, but I wasn’t expecting 10 under,” he said. “Winning back-to-back means a lot.”

Birdies are Nos. 13, 15 and 17 allowed Yeung to finish with another 3-under 68 for a two-day score of 6-under 136.

To celebrate their sweep, the Hawks tricked Graves into posing for a solo picture with the team trophy — and then surprised him with a shower by tossing water at him. Even after getting drenched, Graves was proud of what his team accomplished.

“Golf is an individual sport that turns into a team sport, and they played off each other,” he said.

Poolesville prevails in 1A/2A

Poolesville junior Olivia Cong battled a wrist injury all season, but that didn’t stop her from repeating as the 1A/2A girls’ champion. Poolesville (635) also claimed the team title for the second year in a row, topping South Carroll by three strokes.