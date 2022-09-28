River Hawks Celebrate 2022 Boutin-Stone Golf Tournament

DRACUT, Mass. – Last Friday, the UMass Lowell baseball team welcomed friends, family and alumni to the Four Oaks Country Club in Dracut, Mass. for the 2022 Boutin-Stone Golf Tournament.

The tournament brought together 112 golfers who took on the 18-hole course in 28 foursomes. Friday afternoon brought back 104 alumni, making up 26 of the foursomes. Current members of the River Hawk baseball team were in attendance to catch up and share stories with the former student-athletes.

“It’s always great to get a bunch of the guys back and to be together. The event does raise money for the Boutin-Stone scholarships, but more importantly, it gets guys back to share stories about their time here and talk River Hawk baseball, ” said Head Coach Ken Harring . “There are a lot of guys here that have done great things for this program and to have some of our current guys here is important.”

Capping off the afternoon, several participants came away with prizes including golf bags, coolers, beach chairs and more.

The Boutin-Stone Golf Tournament is held in memory of former River Hawk Catcher David Boutin and in Honor of Retired head Coach Jim Stone with the proceeds going to the Boutin and Stone Scholarship Funds that provide support for student-athletes of the UMass Lowell baseball team.

David Boutin, a Lowell native and Catcher for the River Hawks, passed in September of 1990 at the age of 21 after a five-month battle with Rhabdosarcoma, a rare form of cancer. Boutin Touched the lives of his family, friends, teammates, coaches and Athletic staff, and has the University’s annual male student-athlete award named in his honor.

Jim Stone was an Instrumental figure in establishing the River Hawks’ baseball program, coaching for 37 seasons, and was inducted into the UMass Lowell Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003. He accumulated a record of 801-393-7 during his tenure and helped guide the River Hawks to the Northeast Regional Championship and Division II World Series in 2001 and 2002.