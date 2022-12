River Bluff again plays host to a high-profile basketball tournament

December 27

At River Bluff High School

Carolina’s Challenge

Charlotte Country Day (NC) vs. Hartsville, 11 a.m

Concord Academy (NC) vs. Cardinal Newman, 12:30 p.m

Charlotte Christian (NC) vs. Augusta Christian (GA), 2 p.m

Seafort (NC) vs. Richland Northeast, 3:40 p.m

American Division

AC Flora vs. WJ Keenan, 5:20 p.m

Wheeler (Ga.) vs. River Bluff, 8:40 p.m

Girls Showcase

Camden vs. WJ Keenan, 7 p.m

December 28

At River Bluff High School Main Gym

American Division

Greensboro Day (NC) vs. John Marshall (Va.), 11:10 a.m

Columbus (Fla.) vs. Lexington, 7:30 p.m

National Division

Hillcrest Prep (Az.) vs. The Rock School (Fla.), 12:50 p.m

Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.) vs. Southern Carolina Academy (Calif.), 2:30 p.m

Huntington Prep (WVa.) vs. Oak Hill Academy, 4:10 p.m

IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Providence Day (NC), 5:50 p.m

At River Bluff High School Auxiliary Gym

Carolinas Challenge

Hartsville vs. Charlotte Christian, 12:30 p.m

Richland Northeast vs. Concord Academy (NC), 2:10 p.m

Cardinal Newman vs. Seaforth (NC), 3:50 p.m

Augusta Christian (Ga.) vs. Charlotte Country Day (NC), 5:30 p.m

3-point and slam dunk contest, 9:15 pm

December 29

At River Bluff High School Main Gym

Loser’s bracket games — 9:10 am, 10:50 am, 12:30 pm and 2:10 pm

Winner’s bracket games — 3:50 pm, 5:20 pm, 7 pm, 8:40 pm

December 30

At River Bluff High School Main Gym

Loser’s bracket Games — 9:10 am, 10:50 am, 3:50 pm and 5:20 pm

Consolation Games — 12:30 pm and 2:10 pm

Finals — 7 pm and 8:30 pm