River Bend Golf and Country Club has an official opening date

After five months of renovations, one part of a popular country club is now open to customers with greens scheduled to open at the end of the month.

The Grille at the River Bend Country Club opened its doors to customers on Sept. 19. The country club is located at 94 Shoreline Drive.

The country club was purchased by Carlos Melo in May of this year and is managed by Karl Thurber who was a previous co-owner with Larry Godwin. The business was purchased for $875,000, according to the Craven County Register of Deeds.

Melo is also the owner of Minnesota Golf & Country Club in Pamlico County and Brandywine Bay Golf Club in Carteret County, which is also managed by Thurber.

