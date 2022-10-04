River Arts supports creatives, artists and more in funky, flourishing Russian River

A new Holiday Crafts Fair debuts on Nov. 12 and 13 at the beautiful Surrey Resort in Guerneville to support the burst of creative programs sparked by River Arts, a new non-profit. In addition to over two dozen craftsmen, there will be live music, wine tasting, yummy food, a kid’s corner and more.

The Guerneville arts scene has exploded over the last decade, with about a dozen galleries, a theater company, choir, literary activities, music and much more.

Yet there was no arts organization to promote, support, coordinate and champion creative activities. This changed in 2021 when a group of artists, actors, musicians and others came together to form River Arts— an all Volunteer organization with high ambitions.

One of River Arts’ primary goals is to create an Arts Center for the lower Russian River, similar to what has been done in Sebastopol, Occidental and elsewhere in the County. Working closely with Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, we are moving towards that goal.

In the meantime, River Arts has embarked on a very ambitious set of programs to bring together the community around creativity and put Guerneville on the arts map—and we invite the community to participate! Here are just a few of our current endeavours— please let us know if you would like to get involved.

Projects supported by ArtWalk

ArtWalk: Revived the monthly gallery ArtWalk, with street musicians, crafts vendors and more on the First Saturday of each month. Musicians and crafts vendors wanted!

Music in the Galleries: An occasional series bringing unique musical experiences into the art galleries.

River Arts Festival: The first annual Festival was held on May 7, bringing an abundance of artists, crafts, music, food, wine and more to the Streets of downtown Guerneville.

Window Art: River Arts has been providing seasonal window art downtown to add a year-round festive atmosphere. We are looking for community organizations to participate!

Murals Project: A multi-year project to create colorful, beautiful and uplifting public art throughout the Guerneville area. Community organization partners welcome!

Children’s Creativity Concepts: River Arts is engaging with the Boys and Girls Club, the Guerneville School and others to initiate a range of after-school and weekend programs for children and teenagers in Guerneville. Art, theater, music, writing—they’re all in the mix!

Pond Farm Artist-in-Residence: River Arts is working with Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods to integrate the new Pond Farm Resident Artist program into the community.

Main Street Revitalization: Downtown Guerneville will be seeing MAJOR changes in 2023-24 with CalTrans scheduled to completely redo the roads and sidewalks. River Arts is coordinating with CalTrans and Sonoma County to make sure the result is beautiful, aesthetically pleasing, inviting of public art and will make us proud of Guerneville for decades to come.

River Park Improvements: The new River Park below the old bridge is a huge untapped resource for our community. River Arts is working with Regional Parks and Sonoma County to design a fun, beautiful and community-friendly park to complement the iconic old bridge.

And River Arts wants to thank both Creative Sonoma and the Board of Supervisors-Sonoma County for so much love, encouragement and support for the above projects!!

River Arts is ACTIVELY SEEKING community groups, artists, crafters, musicians, theater folk, writers and more to collaborate with us on all of these projects and more!

Please see our developing website at: RiverArtsGuerneville.org

Email us at: [email protected]

And don’t forget the Holiday Crafts Fair, November 12-13 at The Surrey Resort 16590 River Road, Guerneville CA 95446!